Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/31 – Imogene M. Silger
Imogene M. Silger, age 95 of rural Centralia, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Carlyle Health Care Center. Imogene was born April 11, 1927, in Richview, the daughter of Frank E. Huck and Anna (Krietemeyer) Huck. She married Paul J. Silger on April 24, 1948, in Norris City, IL...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/31 – Shirley L. Phelps
Shirley L. Phelps, 90, of rural Centralia, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. She was born on June 26, 1932, in Jefferson County, the daughter of Troy and Grace (Mooney) Douthit. She married Louis R. Phelps on September 29, 1950, in Jefferson County, and he preceded her in death on October 13, 2006.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 02/02 – John Robert Jacobsen
John Robert Jacobsen, 35, of Woodlawn, Illinois, passed away at 6:16 pm on January 25, 2023, at his residence in Woodlawn. He was born in Mount Vernon to Robert and Lynn (Simmons) Jacobsen. In addition to his parents, John is survived by his brothers, Clint Taylor and wife, Kelley of...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 02/04 – Ricky Lee ‘Rick’ Simmons
Ricky Lee “Rick” Simmons, age 64 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home. Rick was born on May 3, 1958, in Olney, Illinois the son of Donald and Rosa Joan (Atwood) Simmons. He married Cindy (McKibben) Simmons on March 15, 1980, in Fairfield, Illinois and she survives in Salem.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/28 – Austin Ryan Witthaus
Austin Ryan Witthaus, 25, of Centralia, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by his family. Austin was born March 23, 1997, in Centralia, the son of Christine Witthaus. Austin is survived by his mother: Christine Witthaus of Centralia; 2 brothers: Blake...
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Fall To 2nd Ranked Columbia Friday Night, Prep Boys Scores
The Salem Wildcats fell to 2nd ranked Columbia at B.E. Gum last night 72-37. Dylan Murphy led the way with 24 points followed closely by Jack Steckler who poured in 21. Sophomore Sam Donald added 12. Connor Tennyson led the Wildcats with 12, Seth Bailey added 11. Columbia improves to 23-2 on the season while Salem will be back in action tonight as they head to DuQuoin.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/30 – William Strotheide
William Strotheide, age 83 of Carlyle, passed away at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Mr. Strotheide was born in Breese on April 17, 1939, a son of Harold and Leona (Engelhardt) Strotheide. He married Carol Kennett on November 22, 1959, and she preceded him in death on February 28, 2013.
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park JV Drops Pair At Flora
The Franklin Park JV traveled to Flora to play a pair of games against their JV and Varsity. The JV game Salem lost 36-27. Kellen Nix, Owen Tennyson and Jace Keller had 5 each for Salem. In the 2nd game, Salem fell 40-26. Kyler King and Scout Puricelli led Salem with 9 each, Silas Lux finished with 6.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County kicks off Bientennial Celebration
Marion County kicked off its Bicentennial Celebration at the courthouse Tuesday night. A large crowd filled the rotunda to look over memorabilia and an actual copy of the legislation creating the county by the state legislature. State Representative Blaine Wilhour is working on getting a resolution honoring the county’s Bicentennial....
southernillinoisnow.com
Class M State Trophy’s Handed Out Tonight, S & L Tomorrow At RLC
Tonight is trophy night for the Class M girls state tournament at Rend Lake. At 6pm Nashville and Goreville will play for 3rd followed by the title game with Okawville and Pinckneyville. The Class S and L Tournaments finish up tomorrow starting at 9:30 with the Class L 3rd place...
wsiu.org
Cancellations, closures, and delays (1/25/2023)
Carbondale Community High School District 165: CLOSED. *UPDATED: John A Logan College: Campuses CLOSED - All Classes Remote. Southern Illinois University Carbondale: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southeastern Illinois College: CLOSED. Southeast Missouri State University: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Businesses & Organizations:. Franklin-Williamson...
southernillinoisnow.com
Cougars Fall At Buzzer In NTC Tournament
The SC Cougars fell in their National Trail Conference Tournament consolation contest to St Elmo/Brownstown as the Eagles Paslay hit a 3 with a second left to win it for St Elmo/Brownstown. The Cougars will finish up tournament play today against Neoga at 11:30. The day will follow at 1pm...
edglentoday.com
Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday
WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Iuka man for drug and other offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night at Jefferson and Boone in Salem. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main Street was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having an expired registration.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bittle Becomes Marion Girls All-Time Scoring Leader
Jerzy Bittle came into her Marion Lady Wildcat’s game with Meridian needing 10 points to break the Marion all-time girls scoring record. She got that and one more in the first quarter to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 61-29 win over Meridian at Cuss Wilson Gym in Marion. Bittle finished with 36 points, including 4 3’s, to give her the new record of 1,728 breaking Clarissa Gross record of 1701 set in 2002.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
Central City Police have arrested 38-year-old Roseanna Florez of Donna Drive in Irvington for possession of a fraudulent ID. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 55-year-old Scott Sussen of East 10th in Centralia was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested by his parole agent on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
freedom929.com
ISP DISTRICTS ARE NOW TROOPS
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police is restructuring its patrol areas throughout the state, cutting its number of Districts in half, from 22 to 11, and renaming the Districts as Troops. The new patrol area now known at Troop 9 covers all of our southeastern and south central regional counties, including Richland, Jasper, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Clark, Lawrence, Edwards, Wabash, White, Hamilton, Wayne, Marion, Effingham, and Fayette. While the Troop 9 headquarters is in Effingham, at the home of the old District 12, the former District 19 headquarters in Carmi will now serve Troop 9 primarily as a post for investigators. The dispatching services for Troop 9 now originates from the newly named Troop 10 headquarters, located down in in southern Illinois, in Du Quoin.
southernillinoisnow.com
Miss Clay County Fair crowned Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
Miss Clay County Fair Paige Van Dyke of Louisville is the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. She was crowned Sunday night at the end of the weekend pageant. Van Dyke will be the official hostess of the Illinois State and DuQuion State Fair. She is the daughter of John and Katrina Van Dyke and is currently attending Oklahoma State University majoring in ag communications with a minor in special education. She hopes someday to start an agriculture program for special needs students.
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire destroys half of large pole barn on southwest side of Wamac
Fire destroyed about half of a 60 by 100-foot pole barn in the southwest corner of Wamac Thursday night. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says flames were already coming through the roof of the building upon their arrival at 29,396 Kretzer Lane. He reports they were able to save about half the structure owned by Kenny Finke. In addition to the building, a motorcycle, zero turn mower, and a number of tools were also lost.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three people face new felony charges in Marion County Court following weekend arrests. Bond was set at $75,000 for 35-year-olld Billie Peak of 607 West Third in Centralia after he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Peek is accused of attempting to strangle a family member and grabbing the same person by the face and digging his fingers into her cheeks. If released on bond he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Comments / 0