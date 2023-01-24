Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Jan. 27
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Jan. 25
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Stabbing case bound over to District Court
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two people allegedly involved in a January stabbing incident have been bound over to District Court, one for attempted murder and the other for accessory after the fact. Nyla Lucas is charged with attempted second-degree murder while Kashon Dyer has been charged as an accessory to...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through January 21
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license January 15 through January 21. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
newslj.com
Hightman trial set for April
GILLETTE (WNE) — The date is set for a 10-day trial for the man accused of crimes against a woman missing from Gillette since February. Nathan J. Hightman’s trial on five felonies alleging he stole from a bank account, charged credit cards and deleted a Gmail account belonging to Irene Gakwa, is scheduled for 10 days beginning April 3, according to a court document filed Jan. 13.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through January 24
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Jan. 19 through Jan 24. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Jamie...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
county17.com
1 dead, 3 injured in four-vehicle crash south of Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — One person died and three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 59 south of Gillette on Monday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The crash was reported around 7:18 a.m. Monday. Ice and snow were noted on the roadway. A Ford...
county17.com
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
Sheridan Media
Suspicious Vehicle Call Leads to Drug Bust in Buffalo
During his report to the Buffalo City Council at their last meeting, Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett said a drug bust happened after receiving a suspicious vehicle call from the Kum-N-Go on Main Street where a vehicle had been parked for 45 minutes at the gas pumps. Bissett said due...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Campbell officials will present goals at meeting Feb. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County residents can hear updates from several government entities at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 meeting at Gillette College, 300 W. Sinclair St., Gillette. The meeting will take place in the college’s Technical Education Center. The 2023 Vision Dinner will begin with a 5:30 p.m....
county17.com
Gillette Office of Economic Transformation to hold town hall Feb. 16
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County residents can learn more about the Gillette College Foundation’s Office of Economic Transformation at an upcoming town hall. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Pronghorn Center Flex Space, 3807 College Drive, Gillette. Office representatives Rusty Bell and...
cowboystatedaily.com
No New Trial For Admitted Pedophile, Wyoming Supreme Court Rules
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Gillette man spending life in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy will not be given a new trial despite his argument that the jury convicted him merely for being a pedophile, and not for committing an actual act of sexual abuse.
county17.com
400 Campbell children sign up for Imagination Library
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Imagination Library of Campbell County Project Coordinators Riley Dilts and Emily Haefele said in a Jan. 26 PRECorp Foundation news release that about 400 Campbell County children signed up for the program in late 2022. Dilts and Haefele launched the local contingent of the national Dolly...
county17.com
Campbell County considers merit increases for employees
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County staff and officials are reviewing whether and how to give county employees merit increases. Human Resources Executive Director Brandy Elder said at the Board of Commissioners’ Jan. 17 meeting that no county employee has received a merit pay increase in salary in three years.
county17.com
Campbell County Health trustee Kristina Leslie resigns; applications open to fill role
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health Board Trustee Kristina Leslie has submitted her resignation, which has been accepted by Board Chairman Alan Stuber. “It was a great pleasure to work with Ms. Leslie and we thank her for all her contributions to the Quality and Safety, Board Scholarship, and Community Behavioral Health Steering Committee,” Stuber said. “Her knowledge and experience in the behavior health clinical setting will be irreplaceable.”
county17.com
Up to 4 inches possible with weekend snow; arctic blast to drop temps after today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow total forecasts have seesawed from a high of 7 inches to a low of 2 inches ahead of this weekend’s winter storm, but it’s the frigid temperatures that may warrant the most attention. Today’s forecast high is 34 degrees — the warmest it...
county17.com
Gillette College hires head coaches for basketball, soccer
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Gillette Community College District’s athletic program is getting back on its feet with the district announcing Friday the hiring of three head coaches. As of Jan. 27, Shawn Neary, Alex Machin, and Liz Lewis will now lead GCCD’s men’s basketball, soccer, and women’s basketball...
Comments / 0