ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district. In addition to the firing of Superintendent Gary Parker this week, the principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School have left their jobs. A longtime principal in the school district has been named to lead the school as it prepares to reopen next week.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
yourerie

Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing

Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Instacart drivers steal money, items from Kroger …. Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. Lawyer for Newport News teacher shot...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy