45% of patients infected with H. pylori do not receive proper treatment, 1st of its kind study finds
A new study published in Nature found major gaps in the treatments of patients infected with Helicobacter pylori, bacteria that can lead to stomach ulcers and is persistently found to be a risk factor for gastric cancer — the fourth-deadliest cancer worldwide. It is something that nearly 36 percent...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Recalled heart device tied to 1 death, 4 serious injuries, FDA says
The FDA on Jan. 25 announced a class 1 recall of Datascope/Getinge's Cardiosave Hybrid and Rescue Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump after one death and four serious injuries were reported. A class 1 recall notice is the most serious classification of recall, meaning the device could cause serious injury or death. This...
beckershospitalreview.com
Number of patients experiencing long COVID-19 has dropped, data shows
Since June, the number of individuals who experience long COVID-19 has dropped, the Kaiser Family Foundation wrote of its findings after examining CDC data on long COVID-19. On top of that, more than 50 percent of patients who once reported having long COVID-19 say they are no longer affected by it.
beckershospitalreview.com
50 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedic programs headed into 2023
Becker's Hospital Review is excited to feature the orthopedic departments of 50 hospitals and health systems across the U.S. Hospitals and health systems listed below are dedicated to expanding their orthopedic services and innovating in the space. We accepted nominations for this list. Click here to find the 2023 nomination forms.
beckershospitalreview.com
Bird flu's spread to mammals elevates concern among virologists
Concern is rising among health experts about the possibility of an H5N1 avian flu pandemic, as the strain has now been found in mammals. A Spanish mink farm was infected with the virus in October, signaling to experts the strain's capability to evolve and spread to other mammals, including humans, at possible pandemic levels.
beckershospitalreview.com
'Workaholic' men are working less, study finds
The highest-earning group of men is spending more time off the clock, according to a study reported by The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 26. Researchers in the economics department at Washington University in St. Louis studied federal data to reach the conclusion, and their findings were published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital, telehealth groups start virtual care directory
Virtual care collaborative Impact has started a crowdsourced online directory of virtual care companies, featuring big players like Amazon Clinic, CVS Health and Amwell. Impact is an initiative of the Digital Medicine Society and American Telemedicine Association trade groups. The directory had 139 companies as of the last update on Jan. 23.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurse practitioners at physician offices served with more malpractice claims: study
New research found that nurse practitioners have more malpractice suits when working in a physician office than in an office owned by a nurse practitioner. The "Nurse Practitioner Professional Liability Exposure Claim Report: 5th Edition," compiled by CNA and Nurses Service Organization, analyzed 232 CNA professional liability claims closed between January 2017 and December 2021 and resulted in payments greater than $10,000.
beckershospitalreview.com
4 recent drug, device recalls
Here are four drug and medical device recalls the FDA reported in January:. 1. Spectrum Laboratory Products recalled three lots of epinephrine products after receiving customer complaints about discoloration of the product. No adverse reactions were reported. 2. Getinge's subsidiary Datascope recalled 4,454 intra-aortic balloon pumps after one patient death...
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Maryland Medical System partners with tech company to boost population health, reduce admin tasks
Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System has partnered with tech company Curation Health to use data analytics to improve population health and reduce administrative tasks for providers. The value-based care collaboration also includes CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which the health system embarked on a five-year innovation partnership with in 2020, and...
The ongoing formula crisis demands FDA regulation of donor milk
Parents and health care providers would be shocked to learn that human donor milk banks are not properly or consistently regulated by the FDA for safety standards.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurses feel unprepared for future pandemics, unsupported by employers, survey finds
Forty-one percent of nurses nationwide do not feel prepared for a future variant, surge or pandemic, data from the American Nurses Foundation's survey revealed. On top of that, of the 12,500 nurses who were surveyed, 53 percent said verbal abuse toward them has increased, but 43 percent say there is not a reporting structure in place to report this, or they are unaware of one existing.
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician burnout and depression continue to climb: Medscape
A recent Medscape report found physician burnout has increased to 53 percent — up 6 percent since 2021 — and 23 percent of physicians reported experiencing depression. The "Medscape Physician Burnout & Depression Report 2023: 'I Cry and No One Cares'" surveyed more than 9,100 physicians across 29 specialities between June and October 2022. In the report, burnout was defined as "long-term, unresolved, job-related stress leading to exhaustion, cynicism, detachment from job responsibilities, and lacking a sense of personal accomplishment."
beckershospitalreview.com
Meet the supply chain leaders at US News' 5 top hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic uprooted the supply chain industry and forced teams to find new approaches to disruptions. As a result, supply chain leaders across the country shifted how they manage supply needs within their hospitals and health systems. Here are five innovative leaders to know from U.S. News & World...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA panel votes for bivalent COVID-19 shots, debates 'annual' schedule
All COVID-19 vaccines should be targeted to the original and dominant strains, an FDA advisory panel said Jan. 26, but members debated whether a new modified vaccine every 12 months is optimal. After a daylong meeting discussing tentative changes to the nation's COVID-19 vaccine strategy, the FDA's Vaccines and Related...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA yanks Evusheld's authorization
On Jan. 26, the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for Evusheld, a monoclonal antibody authorized to treat COVID-19, after finding it's ineffective against about 90 percent of circulating variants. It was the only FDA-authorized preexposure prophylaxis COVID-19 treatment in the U.S., meaning those who cannot take the vaccine because...
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell unveils results from online family caregiving pilot program
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health released results from a three-month pilot partnership program with virtual family caregiving company eFamilyCare. Northwell Health employees gained access to the program and gave it a rating of 4.8 out of 5. The care program virtually connects family caregivers with advisers to create a personalized plan, according to a Jan. 25 eFamilyCare news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 admissions fall 14% in 1 week: 7 CDC updates
The U.S. saw double-digit decreases in COVID-19 admissions and hospitalizations this week, even as XBB.1.5 grew to account for nearly two-thirds of all infections, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Jan. 27. Seven updates:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending Jan. 27, the...
beckershospitalreview.com
$30K sign-on bonus for night nurses among benefits at new Centura hospital in Colorado
Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health completed the acquisition of St. Elizabeth Hospital in May. That hospital, in the northeast part of the state, is now offering $30,000 sign-on bonuses for night nurses, among other financial benefits for staff, according to a Jan. 25 report in The Fort Morgan Times. The night...
