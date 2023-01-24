Learn how to eat for a six pack with these tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “When trying to eat for a six pack, people get far too hung up in the details and wind up getting frustrated. If you want to get abs and keep them year round, you absolutely have to find a meal plan approach that you can actually stick to. Think about it, how many diets have you followed to get abs only to not be able to stay on it…and lose your six pack soon after? If you rely on carbohydrate restrictive eating plans, obsessive food measuring, macro overcomplication, etc you are just making your chances of getting ripped that much harder.”

1 DAY AGO