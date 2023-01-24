ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Guest
3d ago

Because of our dictator, Insley. Fossil fuel tax cost more to get your drivers license and the tags are still high. But keep voting Democrat.

Reply(1)
7
Tri-City Herald

All 3 sites for a proposed new WA airport are near JBLM. Is that a deal breaker?

A new commercial airport built near Joint Base Lewis–McChord would be incompatible with the military’s aviation operations and mission-readiness requirements, a JBLM official told The News Tribune. “All three proposed sites … would disrupt fixed-wing and helicopter training and operational requirements,” JBLM spokesperson Joseph Piek recently wrote in...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle

Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
WASHINGTON STATE
livingsnoqualmie.com

Expect Congestion Near the I-90/SR-18 Interchange Next Week

SR-18 The westbound climbing lane will be closed two miles south of the interchange from 8 am to 3 pm each day from Monday, January 30, to Saturday, February 4. On Tuesday and Wednesday of that same week, there will also be short-term shoulder closures near the interchange from 7 am to 3 pm.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?

Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

New report ranks WA in top 10 worst states to spend retirement. Here are reasons why

If you or a loved one are living in Washington state and nearing retirement, it might be a good idea to consider a different locale. A new report from personal finance website WalletHub ranked the best states to spend retirement. While locations such as Virginia and Florida landed at the top of the list, Washington state ranked 43rd, effectively being the 7th-worst state for retirement.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Social Equity Retail Cannabis License Application Window Opens March 1, 2023

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) recently announced that it will open the application window for approximately 44 social equity retail cannabis licenses March 1, 2023. The 30-day application window closes March 30, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. “Today’s announcement is the culmination of efforts by the LCB, the...
NEWStalk 870

Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington

I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Climate Change Bill Moves Forward

A local legislator is speaking out against a proposed climate change bill that would impose new requirements on cities and counties across Washington State. Supporters of the bill say it's a step forward to making Washington a more climate friendly state by reducing urban sprawl and greenhouse emissions. 12th District...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
thereflector.com

Elimination of cost-sharing for abortion services proposed in Legislature

Insurance policies that cover abortion would be required to cover the entire cost of the procedure under provisions of a bill now being debated in the state Legislature. “This bill is about removing barriers to access to abortion services, regardless of the ability to pay,” said Annette Cleveland, D-Vancouver, the bill’s main sponsor.
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market

There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
WASHINGTON STATE

