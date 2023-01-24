TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa native Troy Meyer is blasting through the competition on the trivia quiz game show, "Jeopardy!," after winning a sixth show in a row. Meyer knows his stuff when it comes to trivia knowledge. So much so that he's accumulated $214,802 over six episodes of the quiz competition. It's one of the latest big streaks on the show.

