10 Tampa Bay

Bead free Bay urged ahead of Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is two days out from its biggest party of the year: Gasparilla. While law enforcement agencies are preparing to keep the event safe, they and other environmental groups are also getting ready for the aftermath: the clean-up. Piles of beads must be...
10 Tampa Bay

Florida State Fair announces new admission policy for minors

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced on Thursday a new admission policy for minors as the annual event inches closer. A new youth policy will be enforced for those entering the fairgrounds during the evening hours, state fair leaders explain in a news release. Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger will have to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.
10 Tampa Bay

Biggby Coffee to open 1st Tampa Bay location

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Stretching far beyond its midwestern roots, Biggby Coffee is set to soon open its newest location in Tampa Bay. The Michigan-based coffee chain will celebrate its grand opening Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4000 Ulmerton Road, according to a news release. Featuring basic coffee drinks to the...
10 Tampa Bay

'Critical gap' completed on Tampa's Cass Street

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials gathered Wednesday afternoon in West Tampa to announce the completion of a new redesign for Cass Street. The new design connects West Tampa, the University of Tampa and downtown. In a statement, city officials said the completed project will fill a "critical gap in the city's Green Spine Cycle Track with safer connections for walking and cycling, and driving."
10 Tampa Bay

Where to use the bathroom at Gasparilla 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — Picture this: You're eating, drinking and being merry during the Gasparilla Pirate Festival when suddenly, it hits you — you need to use the little pirates' room. But finding a bathroom during the festivities to "let loose the cannon" could have you wishing you had...
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Police's motor unit gears up for Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla — Law enforcement in Tampa said they’re gearing up for record crowds in this year's Gasparilla Parade of Pirates. “This is game day for us," Roy Paz, master patrol officer with the Tampa Police Department, said. "We are very excited about Gasparilla.”. For the TPD's motor...
10 Tampa Bay

How did Troy Meyer do in Thursday's 'Jeopardy!' episode?

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa native Troy Meyer is blasting through the competition on the trivia quiz game show, "Jeopardy!," after winning a sixth show in a row. Meyer knows his stuff when it comes to trivia knowledge. So much so that he's accumulated $214,802 over six episodes of the quiz competition. It's one of the latest big streaks on the show.
