Celebrating Gasparilla 2023? Cross Bay Ferry to not provide service
TAMPA, Fla. — For everyone planning on traveling to downtown Tampa for the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival, keep in mind that the Cross Bay Ferry isn't a transportation option this year. In a message on the Cross Bay Ferry website, officials explain the boat will not be able to...
St. Pete restaurant lands on Yelp 100 places to eat in 2023 list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yelp released its 2023 list of some of the best places to stick your forks in – and some restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were included. "It's an honor," Dan Schmidt said. Schmidt is the owner of Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg. The...
Bead free Bay urged ahead of Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is two days out from its biggest party of the year: Gasparilla. While law enforcement agencies are preparing to keep the event safe, they and other environmental groups are also getting ready for the aftermath: the clean-up. Piles of beads must be...
Bringing the heat to Sarasota: County to hold Fire Fest
VENICE, Fla. — Smoke and fire seen Saturday in a Sarasota County reserve aren't cause for alarm — officials are welcoming the public to its Fire Fest event in an effort to inform the community about the importance of prescribed fires to the ecosystem. The free event will...
Florida State Fair announces new admission policy for minors
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced on Thursday a new admission policy for minors as the annual event inches closer. A new youth policy will be enforced for those entering the fairgrounds during the evening hours, state fair leaders explain in a news release. Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger will have to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.
Pinellas County leaders: Number of homeless people increasing across Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers hit the streets in Pinellas County to count the number of homeless people in the Tampa Bay area community. Dozens of homeless people met with volunteers at Williams Park in St Petersburg. Counting the number of unsheltered people in the county helps...
'We need to know why': Tampa family questions retention pond murder
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death has left a family asking why and how their loved one was murdered. Investigators say 42-year-old Jamie Hobdy was found dead in a retention pond back in December just days after he got into a crash along I-275 North in St. Petersburg. "I...
What is a kumquat and why is there a whole festival for it?
DADE CITY, Fla. — Sweet on the outside, tart on the inside — kumquats are a tiny orange fruit unfamiliar to many. You may have heard that we grow them here in the Tampa Bay area, but do you know why there’s a whole festival dedicated to them?
Biggby Coffee to open 1st Tampa Bay location
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Stretching far beyond its midwestern roots, Biggby Coffee is set to soon open its newest location in Tampa Bay. The Michigan-based coffee chain will celebrate its grand opening Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4000 Ulmerton Road, according to a news release. Featuring basic coffee drinks to the...
Florida Aquarium to offer discounted admission for donated Gasparilla beads
TAMPA, Fla. — After you finish celebrating the Gasparilla festivities on Saturday, be sure to hold onto those beads. The Florida Aquarium said in a news release that for every 5-gallon bucket of beads dropped off at their location, they will offer a 50 percent discount off one general admission ticket through Sunday, Feb. 12.
'Critical gap' completed on Tampa's Cass Street
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials gathered Wednesday afternoon in West Tampa to announce the completion of a new redesign for Cass Street. The new design connects West Tampa, the University of Tampa and downtown. In a statement, city officials said the completed project will fill a "critical gap in the city's Green Spine Cycle Track with safer connections for walking and cycling, and driving."
Where to use the bathroom at Gasparilla 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Picture this: You're eating, drinking and being merry during the Gasparilla Pirate Festival when suddenly, it hits you — you need to use the little pirates' room. But finding a bathroom during the festivities to "let loose the cannon" could have you wishing you had...
Shiver me timbers! Tampa mayor refuses to hand over city's key to Ye Mystic Krewe pirates
TAMPA, Fla. — 'Arghhh' you ready for pirates to invade the city of Tampa this weekend during the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival? Well, you better prepare if not because Mayor Jane Castor refused to hand over the city's key without a fight!. Pirates from the Ye Mystic Krewe of...
Tampa Police's motor unit gears up for Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla — Law enforcement in Tampa said they’re gearing up for record crowds in this year's Gasparilla Parade of Pirates. “This is game day for us," Roy Paz, master patrol officer with the Tampa Police Department, said. "We are very excited about Gasparilla.”. For the TPD's motor...
How did Troy Meyer do in Thursday's 'Jeopardy!' episode?
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa native Troy Meyer is blasting through the competition on the trivia quiz game show, "Jeopardy!," after winning a sixth show in a row. Meyer knows his stuff when it comes to trivia knowledge. So much so that he's accumulated $214,802 over six episodes of the quiz competition. It's one of the latest big streaks on the show.
Pirates to make their way to downtown Tampa as Gasparilla raid nears
TAMPA, Fla. — Arrrgh you ready, Tampa!?. On Tuesday morning, pirates from the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla's elite Plunder-Team Ten Special Operations Unit will infiltrate the city's outer defenses as they arrive in the area on their float. As part of this year's Gasparilla Raiding Party, the determined...
Manatee Co. 8th grader develops translation software to help Ukrainian students in class
PALMETTO, Fla. — A tech-savvy 8th grader from Manatee County has taken it upon himself to help Ukrainian students transition to Florida classrooms. Jace Billingsley attends Buffalo Creek Middle School, where several non-English-speaking Ukrainian students started this past fall. Jace said he started developing "Class Translate" as a way...
Search ongoing for gunman in Tampa shooting that sent man to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Thursday evening. It happened at around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Waters Avenue and North Brooks Street, police say. The man who was hurt in...
Children get free Busch Gardens, SeaWorld admission all 2023 with Preschool Card
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the families with children 5 and under who want to have fun, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando are offering free admission all 2023. There is now one less ticket to buy when you purchase a Preschool Card. Here's a breakdown of how...
New educational installation at ZooTampa lets guests know more about Florida wildlife
TAMPA, Fla. — A new educational installation at ZooTampa at Lowry Park was unveiled Tuesday to help guests better understand the wildlife in Florida and protect the state's native species. The latest feature will also let visitors know how they can co-exist with the diverse species in the Florida...
