WLKY.com
LMPD investigating shooting in Beechmont that sent man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man was taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department received calls of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of South 6th Street. A man who had been shot was located...
Louisville theatre company 'heartbroken' after colleague killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville theatre company is mourning the loss of a staff member who was killed in a shooting near the building Thursday afternoon. The victim was found shot to death in the 500 block of Cooper Street, which is in the Irish Hill neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Amount of evidence delays case against teens accused of bus stop shooting
The two boys accused of killing two other teenagers will be in court again in March, after an initial hearing on Friday.
WLKY.com
Employees shocked after man shot to death near restaurant in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The employees of a restaurant right across the street from where a man was shot to death Thursday afternoon said they are shocked. Employees at Ciao Ristorante in the Irish Hill neighborhood said on Friday, what would have been a normal Thursday evening was cut short by gunfire.
WLKY.com
Mother of man shot, killed in Taylor Berry says he was turning life around before incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville mom is still looking for answers two months after her son was gunned down in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. It happened the day after Thanksgiving 2022 in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. According to Louisville Metro Police, 52-year-old Corey Parker of Louisville was...
Principal describes 'possible drug problem' inside Louisville middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police spoke with students at one Jefferson County middle school on Friday in response to a possible drug problem within the school, according to an internal email from the school's principal. The email, provided to WHAS11 by an anonymous employee at Conway Middle School,...
Wave 3
Man, woman show up at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were notified shortly after midnight about two victims showed up to Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle. Police investigated and determined that someone had shot at a man and woman inside a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road. The man and woman immediately drove to the hospital after the shooting.
WLKY.com
Police investigating bomb, gun threat at Jennings County middle and high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana police are investigating a bomb threat at Jennings County High School and a gun threat at the middle school. North Vernon Police Department said that around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, they were notified of a bomb threat at the high school. A student said they...
WLKY.com
Man arrested after SWAT situation at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have arrested a man involved in a SWAT situation in Jeffersonville Thursday evening. Officials said that police received a call around 1 p.m. on Thursday about reports of domestic battery at the Claysburg Tower off Wall Street. WLKY was on the scene, and neighbors have...
WLKY.com
29-year-old wanted on drug charges arrested after short standoff in Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana police have arrested a 29-year-old man after a short standoff on Thursday. It was one of two standoffs in the city that day. Indiana State Police said they were investigating the whereabouts of Jerome Miller, of Jeffersonville, for a felony warrant related to possession of meth in Harrison County.
WLKY.com
Metro Corrections officers find drugs sewn into inmate's pants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was serving time at home is now facing more charges after officers said they found drugs sewn into his pants. Trey Smith, who was on home incarceration, went to Louisville Metro Corrections and was searched by officers. During the search, they found Smith's...
Shooting in Russell neighborhood leaves teen injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An elementary and high school in the Russell neighborhood was put on an increased security level after Metro Police reported shots fired in the neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday. In their...
WLKY.com
Police: Man was walking dog in Taylor Berry when he was shot, robbed by teen
A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood that sent a man to the hospital Monday night. Deshaun Jackson, of Algonquin, has been charged with first-degree assault and robbery. Jackson is accused of shooting a man while he was walking his dog in...
WLKY.com
Man charged with DUI after truck crashes into fast food chain, injuring 3 in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a truck crashed through the front of a fast food restaurant in Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police Department said around 6:40 p.m. they received reports of a vehicle crashing into a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway.
LMPD: Up to 3 people sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into building in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Valley Station Thursday according to officials. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a truck swiped another car which sent the truck crashing through the window of a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway.
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor Case
Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night during a protest over the Kentucky grand jury’s decision earlier in the day that none of the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will be held accountable.
wdrb.com
'Grandmaster Jay' sentenced for pointing rifle at officers during Breonna Taylor protest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Johnson, a militia leader who goes by the name "Grandmaster Jay," was sentenced Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court to one year in prison for pointing a rifle at five police officers during the Breonna Taylor protests in 2020. Johnson is already serving seven years and...
LMDC: Man on home incarceration attempted to sneak drugs into jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man on home incarceration was allegedly attempting to bring drugs into Louisville's downtown jail on Thursday, according to police. Police say the man, Trey Smith, was brought to Metro Corrections after a court appearance where his parole was revoked in relation to a charge from August 2022 where Smith was accused of possessing drugs inside the jail.
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher accused of groping men may be tied to incident in Canada
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher with Jefferson County Public Schools accused of dressing up like a woman and groping men may have also gone international. Michael Mascardo now faces eight total charges after more alleged victims came forward -- and now police are trying to connect him to an incident in Canada.
Louisville murder suspect was protecting someone else, lawyer argues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect accused of murdering a 36-year-old man in Tyler Park earlier this year was in court on Wednesday. Naji Hughes, 35, is accused of shooting and killing Diunta Cross at an apartment complex on Beechwood Avenue, near Baxter Avenue in the Highlands. He has been...
