Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

LMPD investigating shooting in Beechmont that sent man to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man was taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department received calls of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of South 6th Street. A man who had been shot was located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man, woman show up at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were notified shortly after midnight about two victims showed up to Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle. Police investigated and determined that someone had shot at a man and woman inside a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road. The man and woman immediately drove to the hospital after the shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Corrections officers find drugs sewn into inmate's pants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was serving time at home is now facing more charges after officers said they found drugs sewn into his pants. Trey Smith, who was on home incarceration, went to Louisville Metro Corrections and was searched by officers. During the search, they found Smith's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shooting in Russell neighborhood leaves teen injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An elementary and high school in the Russell neighborhood was put on an increased security level after Metro Police reported shots fired in the neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday. In their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMDC: Man on home incarceration attempted to sneak drugs into jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man on home incarceration was allegedly attempting to bring drugs into Louisville's downtown jail on Thursday, according to police. Police say the man, Trey Smith, was brought to Metro Corrections after a court appearance where his parole was revoked in relation to a charge from August 2022 where Smith was accused of possessing drugs inside the jail.
LOUISVILLE, KY

