‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
Gunsmoke aired on television from 1955 to 1975. One of the first TV Westerns geared toward adults, the show was a huge hit for CBS. It centered on Matt Dillon (James Arness), a U.S. Marshal in the frontier town of Dodge City, Kansas. Plenty of conflicts and criminals blew into town, and the marshall and his deputies dutifully handled them all. Dillon also had a friend and confidant in Miss Kitty Russell. Actor Amanda Blake portrayed the local saloon and bordello owner for 19 of the show’s 20 seasons.
Banshees star Barry Keoghan: from foster homes to breakout Oscar contender
The young Irish actor overcame a tragic childhood to earn an Academy Award nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin
‘Poker Face’ Showrunners Tease Upcoming Guest Stars, Working With Rian Johnson and Their “76 Seasons Worth of Ideas”
Before Rian Johnson could create Poker Face, his critically acclaimed mystery-of-the-week series starring Natasha Lyonne, he had to learn how the wonderful world of television worked. In order to school himself properly, he enlisted the help of showrunners — and sisters — Nora and Lilla Zuckerman who showed him the ropes, taught him the ins and outs of a TV writers’ room, and helped him realize his original, ambitious vision. “I was very, very lucky to have Lilla and Nora showing me the ropes of how that works, and how to work in the writers’ room, and to have a really talented...
'Yellowstone' Creator Filming Espionage Drama Series About a Marine Who's Out of Options
Taylor Sheridan, the writer and producer who created "Yellowstone," has started production on yet another series at the Paramount+ streaming service. "Lioness" tells the story of a young Marine who's recruited to make friends with the daughter of a terrorist in a scheme to bring the organization down from within.
