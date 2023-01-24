ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone

Gunsmoke aired on television from 1955 to 1975. One of the first TV Westerns geared toward adults, the show was a huge hit for CBS. It centered on Matt Dillon (James Arness), a U.S. Marshal in the frontier town of Dodge City, Kansas. Plenty of conflicts and criminals blew into town, and the marshall and his deputies dutifully handled them all. Dillon also had a friend and confidant in Miss Kitty Russell. Actor Amanda Blake portrayed the local saloon and bordello owner for 19 of the show’s 20 seasons.
KANSAS STATE
Decider.com

‘Poker Face’ Showrunners Tease Upcoming Guest Stars, Working With Rian Johnson and Their “76 Seasons Worth of Ideas”

Before Rian Johnson could create Poker Face, his critically acclaimed mystery-of-the-week series starring Natasha Lyonne, he had to learn how the wonderful world of television worked. In order to school himself properly, he enlisted the help of showrunners — and sisters — Nora and Lilla Zuckerman who showed him the ropes, taught him the ins and outs of a TV writers’ room, and helped him realize his original, ambitious vision. “I was very, very lucky to have Lilla and Nora showing me the ropes of how that works, and how to work in the writers’ room, and to have a really talented...

Comments / 0

Community Policy