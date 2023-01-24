Read full article on original website
The Lilly Center To Host Critter Encounter, Restoring Pollinator Pathways Event
WINONA LAKE — The Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams will host five new events this spring, including a family-friendly critter encounter, a women’s agriculture event and a modern gardening workshop. Each event is free to attend, but spots are limited. A full list of events and event...
Warsaw Third Graders Heading To Shrine Circus Tomorrow
WARSAW — Third graders from Warsaw Community Schools will be visiting the Shrine Circus in Fort Wayne on Friday, Jan. 27. Warsaw students will gather from 8:30-8:40 a.m. at R.P. Home & Harvest and will be shuttled to the event on 21 school buses. Weather permitting, WCS third grade...
Robert ‘Fred’ Holbrook — PENDING
Robert “Fred” Holbrook, 82, Warsaw, died Jan. 25, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Mizpah Shrine Circus Returns To Fort Wayne This Weekend
FORT WAYNE — The Mizpah Shrine Circus returns to Fort Wayne this weekend. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27; 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Tickets range in price from $16 to $25. Tickets are available at...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Turkey Creek Fire Territory v. Mishawaka Utilities v. Samuel K. Schwartz, $208.65. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Synchrony Bank v. Shafagh...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 300 block of East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw. Jason Siegel had a license plate stolen. Value of $234.35. Fulton County. Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:26...
Cherrie L. Fox — UPDATED
Cherrie Lynn Fox, 46, Milford, loving mother, grandmother, philosopher and friend, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Waking up Friday morning to snow, we think she left on purpose, to avoid another Indiana winter. Cherrie was born June 7, 1976, to Leroy and Lindal Weaver, in Goshen. On March 4, 1995,...
Theresa Harman
Theresa Harman, 96, Plymouth, died Jan. 19, 2023. She was born Feb. 5, 1926. She married John W. Harman in 1961. He preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Mark (Coyne) Harman, Ridgeland, S.C., Mary (John) Swinehart, Fort Wayne, John (Becky) Harman, Columbia City and Tim (Jennifer) Harman, Bremen; along with nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 12:22 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 1900 block of Plaza Drive, Warsaw. Drivers: Beverly J. Roe, 78, North Washington Street, Warsaw; and Deosha L. Hood, 23, Kentucky Street, Gary. Roe accidentally pressed the clutch instead of the brake pedal, causing her vehicle to hit Hood’s parked vehicle. Hood and passenger Janette Hood were transported for complaints of abdominal/pelvic pain and back pain. Damage under $750.
Warsaw Community High School Art Students Receive Numerous Awards
WARSAW — At the 2023 Scholastic Art Regional Awards, Warsaw Community High School art students received 20 awards in the individual entry categories and a Gold Key in the Senior Portfolio category. The Gold Key winners go on to the next round of judging at the national level in...
Judy A. Wolf
Judy A. Wolf, 67, Mishawaka, died at 4:25 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Judy was born Oct. 11, 1955. On Sept. 21, 2002, Judy married Carl D. Wolf. Carl survives along with her daughter, Yvonne Mulderink, Mishawaka; her son, Jay Dark, Mishawaka; three...
Grace College School Of Business VITA Program To Provide Free ‘Curbside’ Tax Returns
WINONA LAKE — The Grace College School of Business prepares for its 14th year of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The program, sponsored by United Way of Kosciusko County and the Gordon Institute of Enterprise Development at Grace College, provides free tax preparation to elderly, disabled and lower-income individuals filing a basic tax return. This year, the school will conduct the returns “curbside.” From Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, March 30, participants can pull up to the lower level parking lot of the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, 610 Wooster Road, Winona Lake.
Mary Ellen Stump
Mary Ellen Stump, 86, Goshen, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. She was born July 31, 1936. Mary Ellen married Ralph J. Clawson on March 4, 1955. On Aug. 19, 1983, she married Alton Harley Stump. He preceded her in death. Mary Ellen is survived by three...
Devon S. Dunnuck
Devon S. Dunnuck, 85, of Akron and the Claypool area, died at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at The Waters of Wabash East. Devon was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Warsaw, to the late Donald and Gladys (Snyder) Dunnuck. He married on July 2, 1955, in Tippecanoe, to Patricia Ann Lozier; she preceded him in death on June 5, 1994.
Margaret Jeanne ‘Nean’ Tucker
Margaret Jeanne Tucker, affectionately known by her family as Nean, 84, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, formerly of Winona Lake and Warsaw, died at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Peabody Retirement, North Manchester. She came into this world with her twin sister, Martha Jane on April 9, 1938,...
Paul G. Conley — UPDATED
Paul G. Conley, 69, Sidney, died Tuesday Jan. 24, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Paul was born Jan. 17, 1954. On Aug. 20, 1994, Paul married Geraline (Mullins) Conley, who survives after 28 years of marriage. Also surviving are his daughters, Kathy Conley, Dayton, Ohio and Ann Conley, Warsaw;...
Richard E. Carpenter
Richard E. Carpenter, 97, Fort Wayne, formerly of rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 4:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at StoryPoint West, Fort Wayne. He was born June 23, 1925. On Dec. 24, 1946, he married Juanita J. Henline. She preceded him in death. He is survived by two...
Paul E. Davis — UPDATED
Paul E. Davis, 62, Plymouth, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. Paul was born April 28, 1960. Paul is survived by his son, Shane (Angel) Davis, Plymouth; his seven grandchildren; his sister, Paula King, South Bend; and his son-in-law, Todd Summers, Bremen. Deaton-Clemens Van...
Rev. Jay Royal Kline Jr.
Rev. Jay Royal Kline Jr., 80, Mishawaka, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Jay was born March 30, 1942. On June 15, 1963, Jay was united in marriage to Shirley (Silvers) Kline, who preceded him in death. Jay married Joann Ford on Feb. 21, 2009. She preceded him in death.
James H. Webster
James H. Webster, 81, rural Columbia City, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home in Columbia City. He was born Aug. 24, 1941. On July 2, 1960, he married the love of his life, Barbara Rose “Bobbie” Maxwell. She preceded him in death. Surviving are his children,...
