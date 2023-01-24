Read full article on original website
Irix’s Matte Box IQ Uses Carbon Fiber Parts, Works with Magnetic Filters
Irix’s new Matte Box IQ uses an extremely lightweight design, supports the use of the company’s magnetic filters, and also can be adapted to fit on lenses of various sizes. Designed for filmmakers and video creators who want to create the best possible results in their shots, Irix...
Canon Designs 300mm f/2.3 and 400mm f/5 Autofocus Mirror Lenses
Canon has designed a pair of RF-mount catadioptric telephoto lenses that it says successfully corrects for field curvature while still being small, lightweight, and have a large aperture: a 300mm f/2.3 and a 400mm f/5. The most impressive of these two designs is the 300mm f/2.3, as the design is...
The ‘Traffic Mirror Selfie’ is the Latest Photo Trend of 2023
The first selfie trend of 2023 has arrived. Featuring distorted faces and exaggerated body parts captured at a surreal angle: meet the traffic mirror selfie. The photo trend has become a mainstay among Generation Z social media feeds over the past few months, according to a recent piece published by The New York Times.
Tilta’s Camera Battery Grip Provides Up to 170% Longer Shoot Times
Tilta’s new battery camera grip not only improves ergonomics but also holds a rechargeable 50Wh battery that can provide 60W power delivery via a USB-C connection. Tilta produces a range of accessories that enhance the base shooting experiences for multiple cameras, including an add-on SSD for any Sony Alpha camera that uses CFexpress Type A or a cooling fan for the Canon EOS R5.
Nikon Discontinues the SB-500, Suspends Orders for the SB-5000
Nikon Japan has announced that it will discontinue the production of the SB-500 Speedlite and is also temporarily suspending new orders for the SB-5000 Speedlite due to difficulty sourcing parts. The company previously had to “temporarily” suspend the production of the SB-500 on August 4, 2022, but has decided not...
Shutterstock Launches AI Image Generator Using DALL-E’s Technology
Shutterstock has launched an AI image generator on its platform utilizing DALL-E’s technology. The photo stock giant has rolled out OpenAI’s text-to-image generator integrated into its website after the partnership was announced last October. The AI image generation platform is live and available to all Shutterstock customers globally...
