See the photos: ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ is coming to downtown Jacksonville in February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Big Bounce America, an inflatable event deemed the “World’s Largest Bounce House” by Guinness, is coming back to Jacksonville’s Riverfront Plaza in February.
From Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19, kids and adults will get a chance to experience:
- 16,000 square foot bounce house filled with slides, ball pits, basketball hoops, climbing towers, and a center stage for games, competition and music
- Sports Slam - a brand new customized sports arena
- The Giant - a 900+ ft. long obstacle course
- airSPACE - a space-themed wonderland
Big Bounce America brought its 2022 tour to Jacksonville last year.
Tickets start at $22. To purchase a ticket, click here.
