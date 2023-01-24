Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023 at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. He was born on March 1, 1971 in Burbank, California to Alfred and Peggy Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al, was in Albuquerque, New Mexico teaching a seminar to a room full of Kenworth Truck Dealers. And, since Al had a room full of fellow fathers, they worked together to come up with a name for this new baby boy. They felt Allen was perfect in that he could be named after his father without having to use Junior! The rest was easy … Grandfather Morgan was the Forest. And thus began the life of our beloved Allen. As a young boy, one of five children, he was delighted to spend days and weeks with his family working around their home, Mañana, in Montecito, California.

