California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Santa Barbara Independent
Edie Carey and Megan Burtt at Santa Barbara’s SOhO
Reminiscent of Stevie Nicks’s gorgeous harmonies and Americana folk sound, Megan Burtt and Edie Carey brought the experience of a Nashville writers’ session to Santa Barbara. Kicking off their first show together at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on January 23, it was wildly unapparent that they had never performed together before. They complemented each other so perfectly.
Santa Barbara Independent
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young at the Arlington
This is remarkable. Two world-class performers, Anita Pointer and David Crosby, both whom I photographed at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre in the 1980s, died within about a week of each other. The story of the Crosby photograph is quite interesting. During my 13-year marriage, my wife, Nancy Moore, was...
Santa Barbara Independent
New Music, Vintage Film, Modern Relevance, at Santa Barbara’s Lobero
In the imaginary would-have-been world without COVID, the illustrious and challenge-savoring Paris-based Ensemble intercontemporain would have made its debut in the 805 in June of 2020, when the group and its director, composer-conductor Matthias Pintscher, were slated as the central focus of the Ojai Music Festival. Alas, the lockdown intervened and Pintscher did his level best to present a makeshift streaming program.
Santa Barbara Independent
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara Reopens
It was all sunshine and smiles at the January 22 reopening party for Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB). The arts community came out in full force for the joyful Sunday celebration to support the contemporary arts museum, which abruptly shut down in August 2022, due to ongoing financial strains.
Santa Barbara Independent
John Bertolli
It is with sorrow to share that John Bertolli, age 84 of Santa Barbara, California, peacefully passed away at his beloved family home, the first week of December, 2022. John was native born in Santa Barbara. After graduating from Santa Barbara High School, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his passion and longtime career in interior design. After retirement, John returned to Santa Barbara and resided in his parent’s residence. The original and beautiful home of John and Lena (Mastagni) Bertolli.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | Brighten Up Your Day
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on January 22, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. The rain has stopped and we’ve got so many bright, colorful homes to share with you today! I...
Daily Nexus
New restaurants, notable closures and food news in and around I.V.
The Daily Nexus On the Menu Team wants to ring in the new year by highlighting some recent changes in Santa Barbara’s restaurant scene. A recurring theme in our local restaurant coverage is documenting how the pandemic has made restaurant ownership more difficult for owners facing challenges such as supply chain issues and difficulties in hiring employees. From the shuttering of I.V.’s beloved Study Hall bar to restaurant openings that should draw more traffic to State Street, there are several new culinary developments in Santa Barbara County.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp
Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
Santa Barbara Independent
Finding Peace and Balance at Aikido of Santa Barbara
Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. Aikido of Santa Barbara’s students exercise their body and their mind, bringing a sense of peace to self-defense. They are taught that aikido, a traditional Japanese martial art, is not about conflict. “We’re just trying to introduce a kinder, gentler martial art into the community,” said Chris Wong, the dojo’s chief instructor, or sensei.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City and County Award Much-Anticipated Arts and Culture Grants
From funky murals on State Street to exemplary performances at the 90-year-old Arlington Theatre, Santa Barbara is certainly a central nexus for activity within the arts scene. Behind the curtain, the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture allocates and awards grants to various nonprofit organizations, further bolstering the force of the arts as a whole across the city. This January, to our great anticipation, the nonprofits that were awarded grants were revealed, and will continue their valuable work of uplifting the community through artistic expression.
Santa Barbara Independent
Allen Forest Morgan
Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023 at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. He was born on March 1, 1971 in Burbank, California to Alfred and Peggy Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al, was in Albuquerque, New Mexico teaching a seminar to a room full of Kenworth Truck Dealers. And, since Al had a room full of fellow fathers, they worked together to come up with a name for this new baby boy. They felt Allen was perfect in that he could be named after his father without having to use Junior! The rest was easy … Grandfather Morgan was the Forest. And thus began the life of our beloved Allen. As a young boy, one of five children, he was delighted to spend days and weeks with his family working around their home, Mañana, in Montecito, California.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Indy, Ep. 68: Cannabis as Medicine, Self-Care Special Edition
This week, the Santa Barbara Independent covered some of Santa Barbara’s top self-care businesses for a special edition cover story. This episode of The Indy features Jordan Treece from Farmacy Dispensary, the first cannabis dispensary to open in Santa Barbara since the legalization of recreational cannabis use. Host Alexandra Goldberg and Web Content Manager Don Brubaker sat down with Treece to learn more about the medicinal options at the shop which work to treat a variety of physical ailments or remedy mental health.
Santa Barbara Independent
Abel Reyes
Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lompoc Valley Hospital. Born on April 11, 1966, Abel was a Santa Barbara native, and attended local schools, including Santa Barbara High School. Before his passing, Abel worked for San Roque Pet Hospital and Advance Veterinary Specialists of Santa Barbara for many years. He had lots of good memories from his job and spoke fondly of it.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita Restaurant Week 2023 Presented by feedSCV
Santa Clarita’s Restaurant Week is here! Local charity feedSCV presents an exciting week of dining experiences at SCV restaurants February 5-10, 2023. During the event, patrons can visit locally owned, participating venues to enjoy all new dishes or showcased customer favorites on specialty menus. There will also be fun events and prize opportunities sponsored by local businesses such as The Paseo Club.
Santa Barbara Independent
Feel Like a Kid Againat Ice in Paradise
Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. The Central Coast may be well known for outdoor activities like biking, surfing, and skateboarding, but ever since opening in 2016, the Ice in Paradise skating rink has been introducing locals to the joys of ice skating with daily public sessions, hockey leagues, and group classes for all ages.
anemeraldcitylife.com
Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California
First of all have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Bay and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hyperbaric Healingat Alki Wellness
Dr. Marc Grandle Integrates Pressurized Oxygen Sessions into Chiropractic Practice. Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. Squeezing oxygen into the human body to promote healing sounds space-age, but the roots of hyperbaric therapy go back nearly 500 years, when a British doctor first pressurized a room to treat lung and stomach problems. It gained traction in the United States during the 20th century, thanks in part to JFK’s late infant son, scuba-diving mishaps, and Michael Jackson’s burns.
What’s Filming This Week In Santa Clarita? – Jan. 23 – Jan. 29, 2023
Santa Clarita has a variety of projects set to film this week in the city, ranging from television and commercials to short films and documentaries. Familiar favorites like NCIS return to Santa Clarita while new upcoming projects, including a Kanye documentary, begin filming. Here’s what’s filming this week in Santa Clarita: Television SWAT Based on ...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Humane Spotlights 2022 as Banner Year for Services and Impact
SANTA BARBARA, CA. (2023) Santa Barbara Humane, the County’s longest-serving animal welfare organization, is celebrating another successful year for animals and families. Due to the ongoing loyalty and support of local residents, 2022 was a record year for Santa Barbara Humane. Through its two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria in 2022, the local non-profit saw the following:
