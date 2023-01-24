Read full article on original website
Unconscious Teenager Found at Randolph County Party
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — After a warranted search of a residence hosting a party, three handguns, marijuana and alcohol were seized, as well as multiple arrests and one teen hospitalized. On Saturday, NC Alcohol Law Enforcement (NC ALE) and other agencies converged on a home on Burrow Road in...
Greensboro Parent Charged in Deadly House Fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On December 12 around 8:00 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to assist with a house fire at 2518 Grimsley Street. After the fire was extinguished, three dead children were found inside the home. While Greensboro Fire started investigating the fire's cause, Greensboro Police began parallel death and...
Design unveiled for pavilion honoring former slave Peter Oliver
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Peter Oliver was born into slavery in 1766 in Virginia. He bought his own freedom in 1800 and returned to Salem, leasing four acres of land off current day S. Liberty St. Now, more than 200 years later, he’s being celebrated with a stunning and educational...
Truck Flips Over on I-85 Killing Driver
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police is investigating a vehicle crash that left one person dead. The crash happened at Interstate-85 North near Alamance Church Rd. A driver identified as 68-year-old Leon Velez was driving a pickup truck, loaded with multiple bags of sand on pallets. The truck was driving north on the interstate when the left rear tire separated from the vehicle. The truck then rotated and flipped over, landing on the roof.
Cash Reward Offered for 8-year-old Shooting Information
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More information is still wanted in Wednesday's shooting of an eight-year-old girl in Greensboro. Now identified as Aacuria Hinton, a bullet reportedly entered her bedroom and struck her in the top bunk bed around 1:00 a.m. She is still hospitalized in critical/life-threatening condition. Anyone with...
Nine-Year-Old Boy Missing in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nine-year-old Ahmir Brown was last seen by his family Thursday around 5:00 p.m. He left his home near the 1600 Willow Rd area in Greensboro. Ahmir has ran away numerous times in the past and was previously found at nearby friend’s homes. Greensboro Police say at this time to assume they do not believe this is an abduction. Police also say they are asking for help from local friends of the Brown family to find Ahmir.
Goodwill hostess nonprofit hiring event in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem — Local nonprofits throughout Winston-Salem met at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Financial Pathways for a hiring event . Nonprofits such as the YMCA, Pivot Ministry, iCan House and more were all there in hopes of finding new employees to fill open positions. President of Financial Pathways of the Piedmont.
FCSO: Woman Charged with Assault after Throwing Soup at Worker
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County woman has been arrested and charged with simple assault after Sheriff's Deputies say an altercation happened in Rural Hall. Tuesday around 6:30 pm, Deputies were called to an assault at the Mayflower Restaurant on the 600 Block of Montroyal Road. After arriving, Deputies learned a customer picking up her food became unsatisfied and unruly. As a result of her dissatisfaction, she threw hot soup at a juvenile employee. An arrest warrant was issued, as the suspect fled before Deputies arrived.
Greensboro Police: Randleman Road Truist Robbery Suspect Caught
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have arrested Dejuanta Harrelson-Tisdale, 28, for the Randleman Road Truist Bank robbery on Monday. Police say that Harrelson-Tisdale has been charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and given a $100,000 bond.
Alamance County Sheriff's Deputies: Man Charged with Second Degree Kidnapping
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 1:00 a.m., Deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block Gilliam Church Rd. in Elon. After arriving, the caller said her daughter was involved in a domestic incident in a vehicle. After a description was given the vehicle was found nearby,...
Mother arrested two months after three children die in fire
Three children trapped in a fire almost two months ago. “We made a very aggressive offensive attack and knocked down the main body of the fire in approximately five minutes,” said Greensboro Fire Department Chief Deputy Dwayne Church. Their mother 28 year-old Brandi Sturdivant taken to the hospital; none...
Greensboro Police: Autumn Road Shooting Victim was 8-Year-Old Shot in Bed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified the victim from Wednesday morning's shooting on Autumn Road as an 8-year-old girl. At this time, she remains in critical condition. Officers say the victim was sleeping in her bed when a bullet entered the room and struck her. This occupied residence...
Winston-Salem Police: 63-year-old man Stabbed in Home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday at 5:30 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to assist Forsyth County EMS at 820 N. Cameron Avenue. After arriving, Upon officers say they found Archie Nash, 63, dead on-scene. The preliminary investigation by WSPD's Criminal Investigations Division showed that Nash was stabbed by a known...
Police: Suspect Caught in Cameron Avenue Homicide
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have diligently continued to investigate the murder of 63-year-old Archie Nash. Police say that 32-year-old Crystal Lakita Spencer James has now been charged with murder. James is currently being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond with a first appearance scheduled for January 26.
Longtime Reidsville High School Football Coach Jimmy Teague Retires
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — After being rumored, Reidsville High School Rams head football coach Jimmy Teague confirmed he will retire on January 26. Teague had two durations as Reidsville’s head coach from 1992-2008 and from 2012-2022, totaling 26 years in his position. Between his time at Reidsville, Teague was the offensive coordinator at Greensboro College in 2009, then a coach at Danville's George Washington High from 2010-2011. Teague’s overall Rams record is 339-58, including 11 NCHSAA state championship appearances, winning eight times. His total career mark is 380-151 across four different schools.
WSPD: One Dead After Stockton Street Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday just before midnight, Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at the 2600 block of Stockton Street. Officers soon found shooting evidence in front of 2605 Stockton Street, but no victims in the area. Simultaneously, officers say a male was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. The man died not long after at the hospital. Officers did confirm the hospitalized man was shot at 2605 Stockton Street.
