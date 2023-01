Two members of the LSU women’s basketball signing class were selected McDonald’s All-Americans on Tuesday. Parkway High’s Mikaylah Williams and Aalyah Del Rosario of The Webb School were selected to the prestigious honor and will play the annual McDonald’s All-American Game on March 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the Toyota Center in Houston.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO