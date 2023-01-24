Indictments from Lubbock County Grand Jury on Tuesday, January 24
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, several people were indicted in various cases by a Lubbock County Grand Jury.
Here is a list of some of the people indicted and their charges:
- David Christenson – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- (Date of Offense: 10/8/22)
- Juan De La Cruz – Assault on a Family Member or Household Impeding Breath/Circulation, Continuous Violence Against the Family
- (Date of Offense: 6/8/22)
- Malcom Dixon – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Against a Date, Family Member or Household
- (Date of Offense: 9/11/20)
- Elizabeth Fales — Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (3 Counts)
- (Date of Offense: 12/1/222)
- Tavian Garza – Possession of Child Pornography
- (Date of Offense: 2/10/22)
- Matthew Ramos – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- (Date of Offense: 6/19/21)
- Germaine White – Assault on a Family Member or Household Previous Convicted If At Trial; Assault Causing Bodily Injury Assault on a Family Member or Household; Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- (Date of Offense: 1/06/2023)
- Demarco Wright — Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Evading Arrest or Detention; Assault on a Family Member or Household Impeding Breath/Circulation
- (Day of Offense: 01/2/23)
