Indictments from Lubbock County Grand Jury on Tuesday, January 24

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, several people were indicted in various cases by a Lubbock County Grand Jury.

Image of David Christenson from Lubbock County Detention Center

Image of Malcolm Dixon from Lubbock County Detention Center

Image of Germaine White from Lubbock County Detention Center

Image of Demarco Wright from Lubbock County Detention Center

Here is a list of some of the people indicted and their charges:

David Christenson – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Date of Offense: 10/8/22)

Juan De La Cruz – Assault on a Family Member or Household Impeding Breath/Circulation, Continuous Violence Against the Family (Date of Offense: 6/8/22)

Malcom Dixon – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Against a Date, Family Member or Household (Date of Offense: 9/11/20)

Elizabeth Fales — Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (3 Counts) (Date of Offense: 12/1/222)

Tavian Garza – Possession of Child Pornography (Date of Offense: 2/10/22)

Matthew Ramos – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Date of Offense: 6/19/21)

Germaine White – Assault on a Family Member or Household Previous Convicted If At Trial; Assault Causing Bodily Injury Assault on a Family Member or Household; Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport (Date of Offense: 1/06/2023)

Demarco Wright — Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Evading Arrest or Detention; Assault on a Family Member or Household Impeding Breath/Circulation (Day of Offense: 01/2/23)







