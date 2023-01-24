Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Related
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
Eyewitness News
Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield High School
Your Jan. 27 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations. U.S. Secretary of Education speaks on Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shortly after many applications for the...
NBC Connecticut
‘They Betrayed the Entire Profession': CT Officials React to Video of Memphis Deadly Encounter
Connecticut officials are reacting to the deadly encounter between several officers and Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee after videos of the incident were released to the public. "Those five officers broke their solemn oath to protect and serve. They betrayed the entire profession for all of us who put on...
westernmassnews.com
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
Mass. Mother Charged With Killing Children Was Wallingford, Quinnipiac Grad
A Duxbury, Mass. mother that's been charged with killing her two young children earlier this week went to high school in Wallingford and graduated college in Hamden. NBC Connecticut has learned that Lindsay Clancy went to Lyman Hall High School and got her bachelor's degree at Quinnipiac University. An university...
Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year named a finalist for National Teacher of the Year
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol high school teacher, who was named the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year, is now a finalist to become the National Teacher of the Year. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker announced on Wednesday that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School, has […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Suspected in Pennsylvania Shooting Found in Hartford
A man who is accused of shooting his former girlfriend and her son in Pennsylvania in December has been arrested after he was found in a makeshift apartment in an industrial area of Hartford, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and the...
NBC Connecticut
Former Memphis Police Officer Charged in Tyre Nichols' Death Has Connecticut Ties
One of the five former police officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death has ties to Connecticut. Desmond Mills Jr.’s defense attorney confirmed that he is from Connecticut during a press conference Thursday. Mills was indicted and faces seven charges in connection to the death of Nichols, including second-degree...
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Boston Globe
A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.
“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
State fires hazmat company involved in Diamantis investigation
AAIS of West Haven, which received the bulk of CT remediation work in recent years, is ensnared in the investigation into Kosta Diamantis.
Memphis officer charged in beating death of Tyre Nichols attended school in Hartford
Desmond Mills Jr. graduated from Bloomfield High School in Hartford County 15 years ago.
darientimes.com
Troubled CT officer sued again after K9 took ‘significant piece of flesh’ from man who crashed, lawyer says
OLD SAYBROOK – Moments after crashing his truck one November 2019 night on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook, Edward Riccio walked toward a police cruiser pulled over a short distance away alongside the busy highway. An officer spotted Riccio, jogged toward him and immediately gave a warning: “Get on...
State Police search Quaboag River in Palmer
Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter were called to Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.
NBC Connecticut
Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Her 2021 Murder
The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has been sentenced to 35 years in prison in connection to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
New Haven man sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing girlfriend
A judge sentenced a New Haven man Thursday to 35 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in 2021.
NBC Connecticut
Student Brings Gun to Middle School in Meriden: Officials
Police said a middle schooler is facing charges after allegedly bringing a gun to school in Meriden on Tuesday. In a statement to families, Superintendent Mark Benigni said a parent reported the incident at Washington Middle School to police Thursday. School officials began investigating and conducting interviews with the student....
Comments / 0