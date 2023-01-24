ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
Eyewitness News

Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield High School

Your Jan. 27 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations. U.S. Secretary of Education speaks on Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shortly after many applications for the...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mass. Mother Charged With Killing Children Was Wallingford, Quinnipiac Grad

A Duxbury, Mass. mother that's been charged with killing her two young children earlier this week went to high school in Wallingford and graduated college in Hamden. NBC Connecticut has learned that Lindsay Clancy went to Lyman Hall High School and got her bachelor's degree at Quinnipiac University. An university...
DUXBURY, MA
WTNH

Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Suspected in Pennsylvania Shooting Found in Hartford

A man who is accused of shooting his former girlfriend and her son in Pennsylvania in December has been arrested after he was found in a makeshift apartment in an industrial area of Hartford, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and the...
HARTFORD, CT
Boston Globe

A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.

“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
COVENTRY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Student Brings Gun to Middle School in Meriden: Officials

Police said a middle schooler is facing charges after allegedly bringing a gun to school in Meriden on Tuesday. In a statement to families, Superintendent Mark Benigni said a parent reported the incident at Washington Middle School to police Thursday. School officials began investigating and conducting interviews with the student....
MERIDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy