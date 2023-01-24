ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Local restaurant feeds the homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local restaurant is living up to its name and motto. Taco Luv spread love and tacos to the less fortunate in Terre Haute today. The restaurant announced on social media that they were reserving the dining room for the homeless. This was a spur-of-the-moment...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Wally’s in Greencastle

WARNING: The attached video might make you very hungry! Wally’s in Greencastle, Indiana started in a food trailer and now has a great new home for everyone in the family to come enjoy. Wally’s has uniquely served BBQ, pork chops, and even burritos (with a barbeque twist, of course).
GREENCASTLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Local park will receive some upgrades soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local art organization is wanting to bring more vibrancy to a Terre Haute park. Wabash Valley Art Spaces is looking to expand its outdoor sculpture collection. The art organization is responsible for a number of art installations throughout Terre Haute, including the Urban Flowers, the Spirit of Space, and the Max Ehrmann at the Crossroads sculptures all on Seventh Street.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTHI

Federal prison announces upcoming hiring event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex is looking to add more officers to its ranks. Positions are open for more than 34 correctional officers. The FCC is hosting a hiring event to help applicants create a resume and answer any questions about the job. Pay...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Fork in the Road: The Terminal Public House

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A historic downtown Terre Haute building has sat vacant for years, that is until now. About six months ago, a local couple started the process of transforming a Terre Haute landmark into their dream. Now, they're serving up some great food - and of course,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two Parke County dogs doing better, owner charged

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Parke County dogs are reportedly on the mend, and their original owner has been charged with cruelty to animals after deputies discovered them in need of shelter this week. Tuesday, just before the winter weather arrived to the area, Parke County deputies reported finding two dogs in need of […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Brazil woman turns self in for theft from youth team

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Brazil Indiana Police Department, a woman turned herself in after police came to her residence with a warrant for felony theft. Sara Albright allegedly stole over $2,000 from a youth All-Star team in Clay County after the children had earned the funds through donations.  On […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Vigo Dodge is under new ownership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley business is under new ownership. Dorsett Automotive has recently acquired the Vigo Dodge dealership on US Highway 41. The Dorsett family also owns the Hyundai, Mitsubishi, and Nissan dealership just two minutes away. Owners are now able to offer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Snow Weigh!

FARMERSBURG, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – Did you know if you get enough wet snow in the right amount it can collapse your roof?. Snow weigh, you say? Yes, weigh. Here are the numbers. Let’s start with fluffy snow and a ratio of 15-to-1, meaning you need 15-inches of snow to equal 1-inch of melted precipitation. This weighs four-point-one pounds per square foot. No problem.
FARMERSBURG, IN
WTHI

Two charged with neglect after baby's death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges for neglect of a dependent resulting in death in Vigo County. It comes after the death of a baby last August. Their trial is set for March. According to court documents, Jalen Byrum and Alicia Pacheco came to Terre Haute...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death

26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett’s city update

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Longtime Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett updated residents on numerous projects and efforts throughout the city Thursday. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, attended by more than 220 people at the Terre Haute Convention Center Thursday morning. The mayor listed two goals as part of his community […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

