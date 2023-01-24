Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Local restaurant feeds the homeless
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local restaurant is living up to its name and motto. Taco Luv spread love and tacos to the less fortunate in Terre Haute today. The restaurant announced on social media that they were reserving the dining room for the homeless. This was a spur-of-the-moment...
MyWabashValley.com
Wally’s in Greencastle
WARNING: The attached video might make you very hungry! Wally’s in Greencastle, Indiana started in a food trailer and now has a great new home for everyone in the family to come enjoy. Wally’s has uniquely served BBQ, pork chops, and even burritos (with a barbeque twist, of course).
WTHI
Local restaurant reserves its entire dining room for the homeless community during winter weather
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute restaurant is doing its part to help people in need have a warm place to be. Taco Luv says they are open today, but the dining area is reserved for the homeless. According to a post on social media, people from the...
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
WTHI
Local park will receive some upgrades soon
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local art organization is wanting to bring more vibrancy to a Terre Haute park. Wabash Valley Art Spaces is looking to expand its outdoor sculpture collection. The art organization is responsible for a number of art installations throughout Terre Haute, including the Urban Flowers, the Spirit of Space, and the Max Ehrmann at the Crossroads sculptures all on Seventh Street.
cbs4indy.com
Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area.
WTHI
Federal prison announces upcoming hiring event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex is looking to add more officers to its ranks. Positions are open for more than 34 correctional officers. The FCC is hosting a hiring event to help applicants create a resume and answer any questions about the job. Pay...
WTHI
Fork in the Road: The Terminal Public House
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A historic downtown Terre Haute building has sat vacant for years, that is until now. About six months ago, a local couple started the process of transforming a Terre Haute landmark into their dream. Now, they're serving up some great food - and of course,...
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
Two Parke County dogs doing better, owner charged
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Parke County dogs are reportedly on the mend, and their original owner has been charged with cruelty to animals after deputies discovered them in need of shelter this week. Tuesday, just before the winter weather arrived to the area, Parke County deputies reported finding two dogs in need of […]
Brazil woman turns self in for theft from youth team
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Brazil Indiana Police Department, a woman turned herself in after police came to her residence with a warrant for felony theft. Sara Albright allegedly stole over $2,000 from a youth All-Star team in Clay County after the children had earned the funds through donations. On […]
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
Mooresville 66, Terre Haute South 22
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Mooresville beats Terre Haute South, 66-22
WTHI
Clay County woman accused of stealing thousands of donated dollars from youth league
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County woman will face charges after she allegedly stole money from a youth sports league. The Brazil Police Department says Sara Albright is accused of taking more than $2,000 of donated money from a Clay County youth All-Star team. According to court documents, board...
WTHI
Vigo Dodge is under new ownership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley business is under new ownership. Dorsett Automotive has recently acquired the Vigo Dodge dealership on US Highway 41. The Dorsett family also owns the Hyundai, Mitsubishi, and Nissan dealership just two minutes away. Owners are now able to offer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
MyWabashValley.com
Snow Weigh!
FARMERSBURG, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – Did you know if you get enough wet snow in the right amount it can collapse your roof?. Snow weigh, you say? Yes, weigh. Here are the numbers. Let’s start with fluffy snow and a ratio of 15-to-1, meaning you need 15-inches of snow to equal 1-inch of melted precipitation. This weighs four-point-one pounds per square foot. No problem.
WTHI
Terre Haute man charged after allegedly breaking into Boys and Girls Club building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after police say he broke into the Boys and Girls Club complex. Police arrested Matthew Bose, 37, early Thursday morning. Officers responded to an alarm at the Boys and Girls Club building on 8th Avenue. Police said they...
WTHI
Two charged with neglect after baby's death
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges for neglect of a dependent resulting in death in Vigo County. It comes after the death of a baby last August. Their trial is set for March. According to court documents, Jalen Byrum and Alicia Pacheco came to Terre Haute...
vincennespbs.org
Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death
26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett’s city update
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Longtime Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett updated residents on numerous projects and efforts throughout the city Thursday. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, attended by more than 220 people at the Terre Haute Convention Center Thursday morning. The mayor listed two goals as part of his community […]
Comments / 0