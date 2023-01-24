Read full article on original website
Related
Sandoval accuses Palaez of ‘tantrum’ as council mulls final pandemic relief funding
After a nearly year-long process, San Antonio City Council will vote next week on how to spend the last large batch of federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds. On Thursday, two council members voiced disapproval of the proposed list of agencies recommended to receive those funds, for two very different reasons.
Ana Sandoval formally resigns as City Council lays plans to fill District 7 seat
The City of San Antonio will begin accepting applications for a temporary City Council appointment on Feb. 13 — the council’s second opening in three months. Members of the council voted Thursday to accept the resignation of District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, who is stepping down at the end of the month to start a new job in the research division at University Health.
With no high-profile opponent in sight, Mayor Ron Nirenberg files for reelection to 4th term
With roughly $330,000 in his campaign account, Mayor Ron Nirenberg filed for reelection to a fourth and final term Thursday. “I believe San Antonio is on the move and on the cusp of really great days ahead,” Nirenberg told reporters after filing his paperwork with the city clerk. “The truth of the matter is the best days for San Antonio are still ahead of us.”
Even without water champion Lyle Larson, Texas lege poised to tackle tough water issues
With its rich and complicated water history, San Antonio could play a substantial role in how state water challenges are addressed this legislative session, even without former State Rep. Lyle Larson (R-San Antonio), long considered one of the state’s most influential water champions. That’s the view of SAWS President...
Council members move to boost renters’ awareness of their rights
Four San Antonio City Council members stood with several housing rights groups in the blustery rain Tuesday to announce a plan to raise awareness of renters’ existing rights to safe housing. Ultimately, they hope a “Tenant Bill of Rights” resolution will spread awareness of existing rights, and eventually lead...
After Uvalde shooting, Texas senator wants to make it easier to sue police
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, said Tuesday that he is leading legislation to make it easier for families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims to sue the state and police officers over the botched law enforcement response. The San Antonio Democrat and other Democratic senators are introducing...
FEMA approves new flood maps for parts of southeast Bexar County
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has finalized a set of flood maps for portions of southeast Bexar County that will become effective in July. The newly approved FEMA maps cover sections of China Grove, Elmendorf, San Antonio, St. Hedwig and unincorporated areas of Bexar County. Over the next six months, FEMA officials will work with these cities and the San Antonio River Authority to update floodplain ordinances in these areas accordingly.
San Antonio will name a street after Mexican American labor hero Emma Tenayuca
San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to honor 1930’s labor organizer, educator and civil rights activist Emma Tenayuca with a street designation near the site of the famous Pecan Shellers strike. Tenayuca’s name will be added to the Memorial Way street signs near the site of the old pecan...
New restaurant at Stinson Airport blazes trails for Southside youth
The new Trailblazer Café at the Stinson Municipal Airport is dedicated not only to aviation pioneers of the past but trailblazers of the present and future. And, there’s a juicy, stacked burger to go along with that. The restaurant, serving a full menu featuring burgers, sandwiches, salads, smoothies...
Need assistance lowering your property taxes? The City of San Antonio is set to help.
The City of San Antonio plans to host free workshops to help residents reduce their property tax bills, as well as access a number of other services designed to keep people in their homes. The sessions will help residents apply for a homestead exemption and provide coaching for residents who...
Incumbents report big cash hauls as candidates begin filing for May city elections
With the news that Councilwoman Ana Sandoval was stepping down from City Council, two District 7 candidates were among the first to submit their names for the open seat Wednesday, the first day for candidates to file for the May 6 municipal elections. Almost every other race is expected to...
Bexar County to distribute more anti-overdose drugs to deputies
Bexar County allocated $47,000 of its settlement from a lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers to pay for nearly 2,000 doses of Narcan, a treatment that can reverse opioid overdoses. Most on-duty deputy sheriffs, who have been trained to administer the life-saving drug, will carry the doses in their pockets...
CPS Energy board approves plan to phase out coal by 2028
CPS Energy’s board of trustees voted 4-1 Monday to approve a new energy mix, which will see the municipally owned utility phase out its use of coal by 2028. Under the approved plan, CPS Energy will shut down Spruce 1 by 2028 (assuming the Electric Reliability Council of Texas will allow it) and convert Spruce 2 to a natural gas plant by 2027, which will run indefinitely.
San Antonio officials remain in the dark about TxDOT’s Broadway plans
Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation said this week that they’re ready to begin construction on San Antonio’s Broadway corridor as soon as late this year. The news came as a surprise to Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Manager Erik Walsh, who each said, as of Wednesday morning, that they hadn’t received an update from TxDOT.
CPS Energy sells 5.9-acre parcel on River Walk to McCombs family
CPS Energy has sold a coveted stretch of vacant land on the River Walk — next to the San Antonio Museum of Art and across Interstate 35 from the Pearl — to a group owned by the McCombs family. McCombs Family Partners bought the 5.9-acre parcel, at the...
Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio gets $840K to add mental health services
While the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio has long provided after-school and summer services for vulnerable youth, one area of care has been missing. That missing piece of the puzzle has become more pronounced in recent years as young people have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic and in the aftermath of repeated school shootings.
Councilwoman Ana Sandoval won’t finish term
This article has been updated. Ana Sandoval, who represents District 7 on the San Antonio City Council, is stepping down from her role less than four months before city elections. Sandoval, a three-term council member, will start a new job at University Health on Jan. 30, she told reporters Tuesday....
Bar owner plans to fight city’s bid to use eminent domain for Alamo museum
The owner of a downtown bar that the state wants to acquire for the new Alamo museum said Thursday he is going to stand his ground. Now the City of San Antonio is moving to seize the property near Alamo Plaza through the condemnation process and eminent domain laws, a municipality’s right under the law to take property for public use.
James Beard Awards serves up semifinalist nods for 9 San Antonio-area chefs, brewery
Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin was in an airport bathroom in Cancun when she received a text that caught her by surprise. “Congrats on the James Beard nomination,” said the text to Dobbertin at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday. She thought the person may have contacted the wrong person, but when she opened the link attached, she saw her name under “semifinalist” in the 2023 Emerging Chef category.
Bexar County could see mandatory vehicle emission testing as early as next year
Bexar County could see a mandatory vehicle emissions testing and maintenance program as soon as next year, state officials said Tuesday, a result of the Environmental Protection Agency downgrading the region’s air quality status late last year. The new program will mean additional costs for Bexar County vehicle owners...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0