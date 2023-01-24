ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

San Antonio Report

Ana Sandoval formally resigns as City Council lays plans to fill District 7 seat

The City of San Antonio will begin accepting applications for a temporary City Council appointment on Feb. 13 — the council’s second opening in three months. Members of the council voted Thursday to accept the resignation of District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, who is stepping down at the end of the month to start a new job in the research division at University Health.
With no high-profile opponent in sight, Mayor Ron Nirenberg files for reelection to 4th term

With roughly $330,000 in his campaign account, Mayor Ron Nirenberg filed for reelection to a fourth and final term Thursday. “I believe San Antonio is on the move and on the cusp of really great days ahead,” Nirenberg told reporters after filing his paperwork with the city clerk. “The truth of the matter is the best days for San Antonio are still ahead of us.”
FEMA approves new flood maps for parts of southeast Bexar County

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has finalized a set of flood maps for portions of southeast Bexar County that will become effective in July. The newly approved FEMA maps cover sections of China Grove, Elmendorf, San Antonio, St. Hedwig and unincorporated areas of Bexar County. Over the next six months, FEMA officials will work with these cities and the San Antonio River Authority to update floodplain ordinances in these areas accordingly.
CPS Energy board approves plan to phase out coal by 2028

CPS Energy’s board of trustees voted 4-1 Monday to approve a new energy mix, which will see the municipally owned utility phase out its use of coal by 2028. Under the approved plan, CPS Energy will shut down Spruce 1 by 2028 (assuming the Electric Reliability Council of Texas will allow it) and convert Spruce 2 to a natural gas plant by 2027, which will run indefinitely.
Councilwoman Ana Sandoval won’t finish term

This article has been updated. Ana Sandoval, who represents District 7 on the San Antonio City Council, is stepping down from her role less than four months before city elections. Sandoval, a three-term council member, will start a new job at University Health on Jan. 30, she told reporters Tuesday....
James Beard Awards serves up semifinalist nods for 9 San Antonio-area chefs, brewery

Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin was in an airport bathroom in Cancun when she received a text that caught her by surprise. “Congrats on the James Beard nomination,” said the text to Dobbertin at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday. She thought the person may have contacted the wrong person, but when she opened the link attached, she saw her name under “semifinalist” in the 2023 Emerging Chef category.
