This could and should be a very critical year in Connecticut's trash collection and recycling crisis. We are at a crossroads in our state — the trash-to-energy plant in Hartford has closed, and for the first time in four decades trucks are not delivering trash to that facility. It means that hundreds of thousands of tons of Connecticut waste will be shipped to landfills in other states.

