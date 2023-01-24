ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness shares legislative agenda

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness is out with its legislative agenda for the year. It wants lawmakers to invest 50 million dollars into the homeless response system. The group says the system is overburdened – underfunded – and facing a workforce shortage because providers cannot afford to pay employees […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut to provide ‘hero’ pay to essential workers

(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut workers who toiled in hospitals, grocery stores and other front line businesses during the pandemic will be receiving $1,000 checks from the state government. The state Comptroller's Office said it will begin distributing “hero” payments next month to more than 155,000 “essential” workers in the health care, public safety, education and food service industries who stayed on the job over the past two years. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Opinion: CT’s trash and recycling crisis is here now

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This could and should be a very critical year in Connecticut’s trash collection and recycling crisis. We are at a crossroads in our state — the trash-to-energy plant in Hartford has closed, and for the first time in four decades trucks are not delivering trash to that facility. It means that hundreds of thousands of tons of Connecticut waste will be shipped to landfills in other states.
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation

Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
GREENWICH, CT
Washington Examiner

Connecticut exporting tons of trash to other state landfills

Connecticut is now shipping 860,000 tons of trash to neighboring states after closing a refuse plant due to environmental reasons. The plant in Hartford processed one-third of its waste, including recyclables, but nothing has surfaced as a stop-gap measure since its closure last summer. Now Gov. Ned Lamont is looking for ways for Connecticut to crawl out from a burgeoning crisis, saying relying on neighboring states is not the answer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut leaders react to LEGO's decision to move headquarters

(The Center Square) — Connecticut leaders are lamenting LEGO Group's decision to move its corporate headquarters to neighboring Massachusetts, but argue the state will bounce back. The company announced it will be relocating from its office in Enfield to Boston by the end of 2026, as part of a strategy to "support the business's long-term growth ambitions." The office, which opened in 1975, has roughly 740 employees, who will be given the option to work at the new Boston office. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT

A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

What Counts as Wilful Misconduct Under Connecticut Law?

The following article first appeared on Pullman & Comley’s Labor and Employment Law blog. It is reposted here with permission. As we turn the page to 2023 it’s as good a time as ever to review one of the most important concepts in unemployment compensation—wilful misconduct. From...
CONNECTICUT STATE
