Read full article on original website
Related
Connecticut lawmakers consider legalizing 'human composting'
Instead of being buried or cremated, "human composting" entails covering remains with natural, biodegradable materials. After several months, the result is upward of 15 bags of nutrient-rich soil.
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
Democrats to Lamont: Ease fiscal restraints for CT schools’ sake
Leaders of the Democratic legislative majorities, intent on seeking greater education aid for municipalities, are urging Gov. Ned Lamont to relax some of the fiscal restraints that contributed to the state’s huge surpluses and the governor’s overwhelming reelection in 2022. Lamont and Democratic leaders, who opened talks Wednesday,...
Nursing crisis worsening in Connecticut: Union calls for $30 million investment to strengthen the healthcare system
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut is facing a healthcare crisis that is testing the limits of its publicly funded system. This crisis has been brewing for years, with inadequate funding and staffing shortages contributing to a growing problem threatening the health and well-being of those using it.
Chronic absenteeism continues to rise in CT
Chronic absenteeism in Connecticut remains at high levels this year and is growing among students without high needs.
Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness shares legislative agenda
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness is out with its legislative agenda for the year. It wants lawmakers to invest 50 million dollars into the homeless response system. The group says the system is overburdened – underfunded – and facing a workforce shortage because providers cannot afford to pay employees […]
Connecticut to provide ‘hero’ pay to essential workers
(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut workers who toiled in hospitals, grocery stores and other front line businesses during the pandemic will be receiving $1,000 checks from the state government. The state Comptroller's Office said it will begin distributing “hero” payments next month to more than 155,000 “essential” workers in the health care, public safety, education and food service industries who stayed on the job over the past two years. ...
darientimes.com
Opinion: CT’s trash and recycling crisis is here now
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This could and should be a very critical year in Connecticut’s trash collection and recycling crisis. We are at a crossroads in our state — the trash-to-energy plant in Hartford has closed, and for the first time in four decades trucks are not delivering trash to that facility. It means that hundreds of thousands of tons of Connecticut waste will be shipped to landfills in other states.
greenwichsentinel.com
Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation
Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
AG Tong backs CT Port Authority deal with State Pier manager
The SCSB has been looking into the deals between CPA and its various partners since 2021, when a public complaint triggered a formal inquiry. The post AG Tong backs CT Port Authority deal with State Pier manager appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Fund is launched to assist CT renters facing eviction
The state Department of Housing is out with a renter’s assistance program for those who may be facing eviction. A total of $12.5 million is being earmarked toward the Eviction Prevention Fund from Unite-CT and the Rent Bank.
CT tax cuts are likely, but fierce debate expected over who benefits
When it comes to taxes, the question state officials are trying to answer this year isn’t whether to cut them. For Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly, the larger issues are how deep to cut — and who should benefit. Even as the national economy flirts with...
News 12
Proposed Connecticut bill could eliminate 30-minute mandatory lunch for teachers
A bill has been proposed to eliminate mandated 30-minute lunch periods for teachers. The legislator behind it argues those mandated lunch periods take away from classroom time for students. The mandate for 30-minute uninterrupted responsibility-free lunch periods was added as an amendment last year to the bill implementing the state...
Washington Examiner
Connecticut exporting tons of trash to other state landfills
Connecticut is now shipping 860,000 tons of trash to neighboring states after closing a refuse plant due to environmental reasons. The plant in Hartford processed one-third of its waste, including recyclables, but nothing has surfaced as a stop-gap measure since its closure last summer. Now Gov. Ned Lamont is looking for ways for Connecticut to crawl out from a burgeoning crisis, saying relying on neighboring states is not the answer.
Connecticut leaders react to LEGO's decision to move headquarters
(The Center Square) — Connecticut leaders are lamenting LEGO Group's decision to move its corporate headquarters to neighboring Massachusetts, but argue the state will bounce back. The company announced it will be relocating from its office in Enfield to Boston by the end of 2026, as part of a strategy to "support the business's long-term growth ambitions." The office, which opened in 1975, has roughly 740 employees, who will be given the option to work at the new Boston office. ...
darientimes.com
Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT
A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
wiltonbulletin.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
Connecticut senators proposing bill to ban sale, manufacture of assault weapons nationwide
(WTNH) – While lawmakers in Connecticut are considering a new batch of gun laws proposed by Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut’s U.S. Senators introduced a bill that would ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons nationwide. Assault weapons were banned in Connecticut a decade ago shortly after Sandy Hook. On Friday, Senators Chris Murphy and […]
With staff levels in mind, lawmakers approve new state police union contract
With an eye on stabilizing trooper staff levels, Connecticut lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a multi-year contract with the state police union that aims to lure new recruits and incentivize veterans to stay on the job.
cbia.com
What Counts as Wilful Misconduct Under Connecticut Law?
The following article first appeared on Pullman & Comley’s Labor and Employment Law blog. It is reposted here with permission. As we turn the page to 2023 it’s as good a time as ever to review one of the most important concepts in unemployment compensation—wilful misconduct. From...
Nancy on Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
Comments / 2