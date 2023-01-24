When No. 2 Ohio State scored first in the second half to extend its lead to six points, a moment of doubt crept over the 10,455 Hoosier faithful: was No. 6 Indiana really going to lose its biggest game yet? Four minutes later, Assembly Hall was shaking, and the Hoosiers commanded an 11-point lead, an unthinkable run against a top-2 team.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO