Indiana Daily Student

Emily Carrico named Little 500’s new race director

On Jan. 18, IU Foundation announced Emily Carrico to be the new Little 500 race director. Prior to accepting the position, Carrico worked for the City of Bloomington’s Parks & Recreation department and is a registered dietitian. “I know how much a bike (race), specifically Little 500, has impacted...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
No. 13 Indiana water polo to host the Hoosier Invite this weekend in Bloomington

No. 13 Indiana water polo will host the Hoosier Invite this weekend in Bloomington at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center. The teams Indiana will face include Villanova University, Harvard University, McKendree University and Marist College. Villanova will commence their water polo season with the Hoosier Invite. In the previous season, the...
Buskirk-Chumley Theater to celebrate 100th birthday Jan. 28

Buskirk-Chumley Theater will host a Neon Jubilee Centennial Gala event at 7 p.m. Saturday to celebrate its 100th birthday. The theater first opened as the Indiana Theatre silent movie house Dec. 11, 1922. Guests are invited to wear their favorite 1920s-inspired costumes, and they can check in starting at 6:30...
OPINION: Adopting a pet is a great thing

There exists a misconception about owning pets, especially as a college student. Many people view owning a pet as a liability — another thing to stress about in terms of finances and time. In reality, though, there are so many more pros than cons when it comes to adopting...
Third quarter eruption sails No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball past Ohio State

When No. 2 Ohio State scored first in the second half to extend its lead to six points, a moment of doubt crept over the 10,455 Hoosier faithful: was No. 6 Indiana really going to lose its biggest game yet? Four minutes later, Assembly Hall was shaking, and the Hoosiers commanded an 11-point lead, an unthinkable run against a top-2 team.
Episode 1: Year in review, Minnesota and Ohio State preview

Emma, Evan and Bradley quickly run down Indiana's season and discuss which Hoosier team is the real one: the team that lost three straight or the team that won three straight. The beat also breaks down the Illinois win and Michigan State win to compare the two. Plus: Kopp Tok talk.
Ready to rock: local performances this week

Welcome back! Here is all the information you need for Bloomington’s music scene from Jan. 25 to 29:. Otto & the Moaners will be playing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Orbit Room. Tickets start at $8, with table reservations seating up to four people starting at $15. Indie...
