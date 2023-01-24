Read full article on original website
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your NeighborhoodSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
fabulousarizona.com
Valentine’s Day Dining in Phoenix
Love is in the air–and caviar is on the table–this Valentine’s Day. Book an ultra-romantic elevated tasting experience or a lovely, laidback night in thanks to these local establishments for Valentine’s Day dining in Phoenix. Maple & Ash. Do you just love your boo or bestie...
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Get a basket of tacos, spinach con queso, wings and more
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are plenty of places around the Valley to pick up a quick bite or something to drink, but not all happy hours are the same. So we’re here to feature to some of the best deals out there across Phoenix and around the Valley. This week, a Mexican restaurant with three area locations, including Chandler.
Phoenix New Times
A New Rooftop Bar is Opening in Downtown Phoenix. Here's An Exclusive Look at the Menu
Drawing inspiration from the biblical paradise, the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix has revamped its al fresco rooftop bar into a new concept called Eden. The revitalized space, formerly Lustre Rooftop Bar, opens on Wednesday, January 25, and Phoenix New Times got an exclusive first look at what’s on the menu for locals and guests alike.
Phoenix New Times
The Women Behind 2 Goodyear Favorites Joined Forces to Open a New Avondale Cafe
The women behind two Goodyear favorites have teamed up to bring a new cafe to the West Valley. Saddle Mountain Brewing Co.'s Laura Hansen and Enroute Coffee and Tea House owners Deni Banach and Brittany Salazar plan to host a grand opening celebration for New Penny Café in Avondale this February.
Yahoo Sports
A long-awaited Mexican restaurant is opening inside this iconic Phoenix hotel on Grand Avenue
Owned by former NFL player and chef Lawrence "L.T." Smith and his fiancée Aseret Arroyo, the popular Chilté Tacos food stand is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant at the Egyptian Motor Hotel on Grand Avenue on Feb. 3. "It felt like it was never gonna get here and now...
Phoenix New Times
This West Valley Restaurant Serves Hot Chicken With a Twist
Chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, and chicken wraps: chicken dishes have been taking over restaurant menus with new spots dedicated to the bird popping up across the Valley in rapid succession. In suburban Peoria, one chicken joint stands out among the crowd. As you enter Twist Hot Chicken, a...
tourcounsel.com
SanTan Village | Shopping mall in Gilbert, Arizona
SanTan Village is an outdoor mall in Gilbert, Arizona where you can find dozens of the best clothing stores in Phoenix Arizona as well as many other products. For example, here there are stores like Forever 21, Sephora, the electronics store Best Buy, Chico's, the official Apple store and Banana Republic. Also in this shopping center with a modern design are Macy's and Dillard's department stores and the Nordstrom Rack outlet store.
travelawaits.com
Why This Scottsdale Resort Is Perfect For A Winter Getaway
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Perched high on a ridgeline of McDowell Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona, ADERO Scottsdale Resort is perfect for a winter getaway. The weather is pleasant and you can’t beat the restorative powers of exercise, massage, fine dining, craft cocktails, and relaxation.
themesatribune.com
Gold Canyon Arts Festival features variety of works
The 22nd annual Superstition Mountains will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on the grounds of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road. The festival has no admission fee and offers free parking but is off limits to dogs and skateboards.
fabulousarizona.com
Hilton Cavasson in North Scottsdale
Hilton Cavasson in North Scottsdale is now open. Conveniently located just off the Loop 101 and Hayden Road, this new six-story hotel is perfect for business and leisure. There are so many reasons to choose Hilton Cavasson for your next visit to Scottsdale. First, the location is ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Right off the Loop 101 freeway, it is a quick and easy drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and just minutes from Scottsdale Airport. You are close to everything, including major event venues like the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction, the WM Phoenix Open and the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show.
fabulousarizona.com
Optima McDowell Mountain Village to Break Ground in Scottsdale
A new development is in the works from award-winning real estate development firm, Optima, with plans to make its next community, Optima McDowell Mountain Village, a sustainable, mixed-use space in North Scottsdale. The community will break ground in late 2023. Optima has received the green light from the city to...
roselawgroupreporter.com
$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley
(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Desert Destinations: The Most Exciting Sights To See In Phoenix
Phoenix is one of the most beautiful cities in the U.S., and a visit to this desert metropolis will leave you breathless. There are a lot of things to do here, and it's hard to pick just a few of the best sights to see. The city is full of parks, art galleries, restaurants, and shopping, so you can spend days here and still not see everything.
This Is Arizona's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
AZFamily
Permanent bracelets now trending in 2023′s new trends
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With every year comes new trends, and this one you’ve likely seen on social media. Many individuals are starting to get their bracelets, anklets and sometimes even rings welded permanently together for life. Some say it’s helpful to make sure you don’t lose your special accessories. “It’s a claspless bracelet that you don’t have to take off,” Jenny Melissa Rodriguez, owner and jewelry designer at Pure Life Jewelry, said. “We have gold-filled, sterling silver...I do offer solid 14K gold, but you can shower with them and go into the pool.”
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months
The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
phoenixmag.com
Barrett-Jackson & More Things To Do in the Valley This Week
This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area for January 23 through January 29. Calendar listings include public events and attractions from around the Valley and state. Confirm information before making plans by calling the listed phone number, or check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations.
enewschannels.com
A clutch and purse, made from the same leather that’s used in manufacturing official footballs, launched by SOUL CARRIER
(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) — NEWS: As Phoenix hotels and resorts prepare for the influx of guests attending the Professional Football Championship Game in February, fashion-conscious visitors who love football are sure to get excited about Soul Carrier’s new football leather handbag collection. A clutch and purse, made from the...
AZFamily
Phoenix City Grille’s Buttermilk Pie
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Check out this easy recipe for a decadent dessert. Place the flour, salt, and sugar in the robot coupe and pulse to blend. Add the diced butter and pulse until crumbly. Add the buttermilk and pulse until incorporated. Place the dough on a lightly floured...
Autoweek.com
10 Cool Cars to Consider at Arizona Auctions Week
It is now officially auction week in Scottsdale, Arizona. There are hundreds of the world’s coolest collector cars rolling across auction blocks in tents all over the city. Some auction action has already gotten under way, most notably Barrett-Jackson, where great classics of all vintage are currently hammering for market value prices. The big-ticket items arrive on the blocks Friday and Saturday. Here are our favorites from those two upcoming sure-to-be-epic nights.
