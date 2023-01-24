Read full article on original website
Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments
The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
Jordan Poyer Fans Will Hate This Tweet From His Wife Rachel Bush
Rachel Bush is the wife of Buffalo Bills safety (current free agent) Jordan Poyer. She's had some outspoken tweets in her day, but this one hits home. There's no question that Jordan Poyer's biggest fan is his wife Rachel Bush. But this tweet is going to hurt if you're a...
Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bills Performance
Nobody will ever accuse Joe Burrow of lacking confidence. The quarterback led the Cincinnati Bengals back to the AFC Championship Game with a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. After throwing his second touchdown in the first quarter, Burrow declared "I'm him" on his way back to the sideline. Per ...
Another Buffalo Bill Has Been Added To The 2023 Pro Bowl
It has been an incredible year for this Buffalo Bills Linebacker. First he was named to the All-Pro team, and now he's been invited to the Pro Bowl. Huge congratulations is in order for Matt Milano. He has been invited to play in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in place of the injured TJ Watt.
Bills GM Brandon Beane had the most inconceivable answer about finding Stefon Diggs a WR partner
With the Buffalo Bills bowing out in the NFL’s divisional round for the second straight season, the organization should probably be in a place where it takes a meaningful look in the mirror. When you have an exceptional quarterback like Josh Allen, not even qualifying for pro football’s final four in two consecutive winters would sound the alarm bells for most teams.
Could You Live In The Old Buffalo Bills Stadium?
You may think that the current Buffalo Bills stadium will just become a parking ground once the new stadium is complete, but what if Highmark Stadium turns into something more?. Many people in Western New York are secretly hoping that this is a possibility to recreate in Orchard Park. Because...
Report: Buffalo Sabres Make a Trade Call Regarding Star Forward
The Buffalo Sabres have not been challenging for a playoff spot in late January in a few years. The team has real optimism about the present and future since 2011, which is the last time the team made the playoffs. The Sabres are three points out of a playoff spot....
Report: Buffalo Bills Make Their First Change To The Coaching Staff
Fans have begun to ask for a change from the Buffalo Bills. Today they made their first move by firing a coach that has been with McDermott since 2017. Is it a knee-jerk reaction from the fans or does something need to be done differently? The logic is that for the last couple of years, the Bills have been pretty good in the regular season but by the time the playoffs come around, they just don't have what it takes to get over the hump.
Julian Edelman ‘pumped’ by Patriots’ hiring of Bill O’Brien, but closes the door on potential NFL return
"I think it's a great move for the Patriots because he understands the standard." The Patriots’ decision to rehire Bill O’Brien to be their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach has been praised by many, and you can count on at least one franchise icon that’s also a fan of the move.
Aaron Rodgers One Step Closer To Playing the Bills Twice a Year
The NFL still has to get through the AFC and NFC Championship games, along with the Pro Bowl skills challenge and of course, the Super Bowl. However, the NFL off-season moves are already starting fast and furious. The Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado on Thursday, while the head coaching...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets pick new franchise QBs in latest 1st-round mock | The next Josh Allen, Geno Smith?
Once again, the New York Giants and New York Jets are ready to step on the quarterback carousel. The Giants have to decide if they want to re-sign Daniel Jones, who will be a free agent after having his fifth-year option declined. The Jets have to decide if they want...
There’s a Kansas City Chiefs Backer Bar in Buffalo
There are few places, if any, as crazy about their sports teams in this country as the City of Buffalo is. The Bills are everything to this community and the Sabres are making a comeback into being a playoff contender. The city was in Sabres mania back in 2005-2007, with those two post-lockout teams.
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
Here are the Buffalo Bills' home & away opponents for the 2023 NFL season
At the conclusion of the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 regular season, their opponents for their upcoming campaign in 2023 were set in stone regardless of their postseason outcome. After falling short in the playoffs, the Bills will be anxious for another shot to achieve their Super Bowl dreams. In order...
Buffalo-centric businesses going into Bills offseason
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - As the Buffalo Bills season has come to end, Buffalo-centric stores and businesses that prosper from the Bills hype remain optimistic about retaining business in the off-season.
