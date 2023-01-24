ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

fox8live.com

Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Friend of Lafayette woman allegedly killed by ex-husband: Never ignore relationship red flags

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette’s recent murder victim, is remembering her life and issuing a warning. Authorities found Savoy’s body Monday in the neighborhood of Prairie Lane. A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, suggests Savoy was stabbed to death. Police have arrested William Roger Broussard, 35, […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
fox8live.com

Two arrested and accused of carjacking couple at gunpoint in Lafourche Parish

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Two men were arrested and accused of carjacking a couple at gunpoint in Lafourche Parish Tuesday (Jan. 24), according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Craig Webre said that Michael Jules and Javonte Miller held a couple up at gunpoint just before noon in the Cypress Court Trailer Park in Gray. The man and woman reportedly gave up their vehicle and another item to Jules and Miller, Webre said.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks have been set, the family announced on Saturday, Jan. 28. Visitation for the 19-year-old sophomore from Covington will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A...
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

CPD: Franklinton man arrested on drug charges

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officers with the Criminal Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 25 at Branch Crossing Drive for a traffic violation, which resulted in the arrest of Jamal Abron, 28, of Franklinton, LA, for drug-related charges. After the...
FRANKLINTON, LA
houmatimes.com

Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case

PONCHATOULA - A man was sentenced to 99 years in the Department of Corrections over three years after he was arrested for first-degree rape charges which were later changed to charges for aggravated crimes against nature. Malcolm Chester was 32 at the time of his arrest for first-degree rape charges...
PONCHATOULA, LA
wbrz.com

Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting

BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery. Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Man dies in space heater-related house fire in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A 77-year-old man died in a house fire caused by a space heater in Ponchatoula Friday evening, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal. Around 6:15 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 27), the Ponchatoula Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 18000 block of Esterbrook. Upon arrival, firefighters learned two occupants were in the home at the time of the fire.
PONCHATOULA, LA

