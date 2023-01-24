Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
Hitman tied to high-profile Baton Rouge killing found dead in Angola prison cell
ANGOLA - A killer who was set to testify against a Baton Rouge business man who allegedly hired him to carry out a murder plot back in 2015 was found dead in his prison cell Friday morning. WBRZ first reported the West Feliciana Coroner's Office was investigating the death at...
fox8live.com
Man accused of killing woman dies at Angola while waiting to testify in alleged murder-for-hire plot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections on Friday, Jan. 27, released information about the death of Tyler Ashpaugh at Angola while waiting to testify in an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections:. An East Baton...
fox8live.com
Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
Friend of Lafayette woman allegedly killed by ex-husband: Never ignore relationship red flags
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette’s recent murder victim, is remembering her life and issuing a warning. Authorities found Savoy’s body Monday in the neighborhood of Prairie Lane. A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, suggests Savoy was stabbed to death. Police have arrested William Roger Broussard, 35, […]
fox8live.com
Two arrested and accused of carjacking couple at gunpoint in Lafourche Parish
GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Two men were arrested and accused of carjacking a couple at gunpoint in Lafourche Parish Tuesday (Jan. 24), according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Craig Webre said that Michael Jules and Javonte Miller held a couple up at gunpoint just before noon in the Cypress Court Trailer Park in Gray. The man and woman reportedly gave up their vehicle and another item to Jules and Miller, Webre said.
fox8live.com
BR shooting range offers free concealed carry classes for women who have restraining order against someone
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Violent crime continues to be a talker in Baton Rouge. You’ve seen multiple leaders and organizations come together for months to try and come up with a solution. Precision Firearms and Indoor Range is offering a free concealed carry class for women who have...
wbrz.com
Officials identify 21-year-old killed in shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and one is injured after a double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they responded to the shooting around 7:22 p.m. on Mission Drive, right off Winbourne Avenue. Authorities said two people were struck by gunfire....
Person killed after being hit by 2 vehicles in roadway, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28. According to BRPD, it happened around 8:15 p.m. on Airline Highway near Gwenadele Avenue. Police said Patrick Patterson, 20, was hit by a...
fox8live.com
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks have been set, the family announced on Saturday, Jan. 28. Visitation for the 19-year-old sophomore from Covington will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A...
'Horrific' - LSU student raped before fatally struck by car, deputies say
BATON ROUGE, La. — Four individuals are facing rape charges after a Louisiana State University sorority student was struck by an oncoming vehicle while standing in the middle of a Baton Rouge street earlier this month. The crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m....
wbrz.com
Woman arrested months after Thanksgiving Day drive-by in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of being behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day was arrested months later for her role in the attack. Kimberly Landry, 41, was booked Tuesday for attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon after the Nov. 24 shooting.
an17.com
CPD: Franklinton man arrested on drug charges
On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officers with the Criminal Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 25 at Branch Crossing Drive for a traffic violation, which resulted in the arrest of Jamal Abron, 28, of Franklinton, LA, for drug-related charges. After the...
houmatimes.com
Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
an17.com
Sheriff: Fentanyl-laced marijuana, other drugs and assault rifle found during traffic stop
After St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives located fentanyl-laced marijuana during a traffic stop, Sheriff Randy Smith is reiterating his warning to residents the only safe drugs are those prescribed by a doctor or purchased at a pharmacy. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area...
wbrz.com
Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case
PONCHATOULA - A man was sentenced to 99 years in the Department of Corrections over three years after he was arrested for first-degree rape charges which were later changed to charges for aggravated crimes against nature. Malcolm Chester was 32 at the time of his arrest for first-degree rape charges...
wbrz.com
Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting
BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery. Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.
fox8live.com
Man dies in space heater-related house fire in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A 77-year-old man died in a house fire caused by a space heater in Ponchatoula Friday evening, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal. Around 6:15 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 27), the Ponchatoula Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 18000 block of Esterbrook. Upon arrival, firefighters learned two occupants were in the home at the time of the fire.
State Police trooper expected to recover after rear-end crash on I-49
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police trooper is recovering after being injured in a rear-end crash on I-49 Tuesday afternoon near Grand Coteau. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. southbound near the Grand Coteau exit. The trooper, who has not been identified, was sitting inside his marked cruiser when it was struck […]
theadvocate.com
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
Comments / 0