Seattle, WA

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Seattle Seahawks Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Seattle Seahawks free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Yardbarker

Houston Texans LT Laremy Tunsil Earns AFC Honors from PFWA

The Houston Texans are undoubtedly eager to turn the page to a new season after having finished a dismal 3-13-1 in 2022. Still, there were a handful of stellar individual performances worthy of some well-deserved accolades. The Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) released its annual All-NFL team on Monday and...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
FanSided

Updated NFL Draft Order after 2023 Divisional Round

What does the order in the 2023 NFL Draft look like after the NFL Playoff Divisional Round games?. The 2023 NFL Playoffs are almost over with the Conference Championship Games ready to be played this week. With every week, and every win-loss, the NFL Draft order gets shuffled around a bit.
MassLive.com

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Two New England Patriots defensive backs were named to the Pro Football Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team Tuesday -- but not for actually playing defensive back. Marcus Jones (punt return) and Brenden Schooler (special teams) both entered the NFL as DBs, but made significant impacts in New England with their contributions in the kicking game, leading to the acknowledgment from the PFWA.
NJ.com

Giants’ Brian Daboll adds PFWA Coach of the Year to honors

Giants coach Brian Daboll will have to wait until three days before the Super Bowl to find out if he won the Associated Press’ NFL Coach of the Year award. He was named a finalist along with Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday.
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Losing Coaches

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. But now, we are hearing that the game may not be the last of the losses the team will face.

