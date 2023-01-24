Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
NFL finalists for MVP, other awards announced; Purdy up for Rookie of the Year
Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the start of the playoffs.
Jalen Hurts MVP? Nick Sirianni snubbed? Eagles, Giants, Jets NFL Honors award nominees
The finalists for the Associated Press’ 2022 NFL awards have been released. And there are some familiar faces. The New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles are all well-represented. Here are the nominees close to home:. Offensive Rookie of the Year:. Garret Wilson, New York Jets. Brock...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
List of 2023 Seattle Seahawks Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Seattle Seahawks free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Yardbarker
Houston Texans LT Laremy Tunsil Earns AFC Honors from PFWA
The Houston Texans are undoubtedly eager to turn the page to a new season after having finished a dismal 3-13-1 in 2022. Still, there were a handful of stellar individual performances worthy of some well-deserved accolades. The Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) released its annual All-NFL team on Monday and...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Cade York vs. Phil Dawson: How do their rookie seasons as Browns kickers compare?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cade York’s debut season as the Browns’ kicker reminded us he was only a rookie. An array of ups and downs were encountered. In week one, he drains a 58-yard game-winning field goal against the Panthers. A few weeks after, he misses both field goal...
Legendary college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at age 82, family says
Legendary CBS and Raycom Sports college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died, his son Mark said on Thursday via Twitter. Packer was 82. The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uFRixmgCcd— Mark...
Updated NFL Draft Order after 2023 Divisional Round
What does the order in the 2023 NFL Draft look like after the NFL Playoff Divisional Round games?. The 2023 NFL Playoffs are almost over with the Conference Championship Games ready to be played this week. With every week, and every win-loss, the NFL Draft order gets shuffled around a bit.
Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team
Two New England Patriots defensive backs were named to the Pro Football Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team Tuesday -- but not for actually playing defensive back. Marcus Jones (punt return) and Brenden Schooler (special teams) both entered the NFL as DBs, but made significant impacts in New England with their contributions in the kicking game, leading to the acknowledgment from the PFWA.
F1's Pierre Gasly goes behind the scenes with the Miami Dolphins
Formula One driver Pierre Gasly was given a warm welcome by Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill at the team's training complex Thursday. Hill took time out of his day to accommodate Frenchman.
Giants’ Brian Daboll adds PFWA Coach of the Year to honors
Giants coach Brian Daboll will have to wait until three days before the Super Bowl to find out if he won the Associated Press’ NFL Coach of the Year award. He was named a finalist along with Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday.
atozsports.com
Bills: Jordan Poyer’s social media decision hints toward potential destination fans would hate
The Buffalo Bills have some difficult off-season decisions to make. Some of the more premiere members of the roster may be in different uniforms next season. Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver and of course Jordan Poyer. Poyer, an All-Pro who completely reinvented himself as a professional, is rumored to be leaving...
Dallas Cowboys Losing Coaches
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. But now, we are hearing that the game may not be the last of the losses the team will face.
