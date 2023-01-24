Read full article on original website
theworldisscrewed
3d ago
How does someone smoking cost the US. pretty sure the amount of taxes a smoker pays on each pack of cigarettes is huge percentage. So they are making a "killing" off smokers!
Kevin Lee
3d ago
This is nothing but some anti smokers trying to ram their ideals down our throats. Don't buy into this propaganda that was literally too extreme for the Nazis.
Hornady115gr
3d ago
They got everyone addicted to cigarettes so now they can make the price whatever they want it. I think they are the ones robbing people.
Georgia bill wants to standardize food delivery services like DoorDash, UberEats
ATLANTA — The state legislature will consider a bill that would standardize food delivery service in Georgia. Senate Bill 34 could take some of the rough edges off of what has been kind of a love-hate relationship between restaurants and tech-driven delivery services. "I don’t know of any restaurant...
wuga.org
Poll finds growing number of Georgia voters support recreational marijuana
As medical marijuana availability moves closer to becoming a reality in Georgia, a majority of polled Georgia voters support medical marijuana, while a growing number want recreational legalization. According to a poll by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution and the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs, around 53% of...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
atlantatribune.com
Governor Kemp Can’t Make Georgia Communities Safe If He’s Not Ready To Talk About Guns:
My name is Anne Allen Westbrook and I represent Georgia House District 163, Savannah and Chatham County. This week, Governor Brian Kemp gave his State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the House, Senate, and Judiciary. On the subject of public safety, the Governor touted “great strides [Georgia has made] curbing crime.” The facts, however, tell a different story.
WMAZ
Medical marijuana gets approval to distribute to residents in Georgia
ATLANTA — The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to approve regulations for two companies that received licenses to manufacture and distribute low THC oil on Wednesday. Despite that, there’s still no timeline on when that could begin. Now, the bureaucracy holding things up is incredibly frustrating to...
How these two major companies are supporting Black maternal health in Georgia
ATLANTA — Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson is partnering with Walmart to support Black maternal health in Georgia. Racial disparities exist, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data also shows that Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.
Patients using medical marijuana one step closer to being able to obtain THC oil in Georgia
Some 25,000 medical marijuana patients are one step closer to being able to obtain it legally in Georgia -- though there are still obstacles to overcome. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to allow two companies to move forward in the growing, processing and distribution of low-THC oil.
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Medical cannabis commission approves rules for future Georgia dispensaries
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday marked a milestone for patients who’ve been waiting for easier access to medical marijuana in Georgia. Companies tapped to grow and dispense the medicine in the state now have an official set of rules they must follow. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission approved rules on testing, inspections, and distribution.
Emergency allotments for extra food benefits to end in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both North Carolina and South Carolina are ending extra monetary funds provided to their food benefit programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. In North Carolina, families enrolled in the...
Governor Brian Kemp wants to raise teacher salary by $2,000 or more
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wants to give teachers in the Peach State pay raises.
Battery company plans new Georgia IT hub, but incentives unknown
(The Center Square) — A battery company plans to spend $19 million on a new regional IT hub facility in north Fulton County, but it's unclear whether Georgia taxpayers are on the hook for any incentives. SK Battery America expects to create 200 high-tech jobs at an integrated IT management center on Sanctuary Parkway in Roswell. It will serve the company's battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia and the country. Georgia...
Effort to help metro area farmers hit hard by the December freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. — Rahul Anand knows a farmer can be at the mercy of the weather. But this time the weather showed no mercy. “Honestly, I didn’t expect how bad it was going to be,” Anand said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dept of Revenue Announces Start of 2023 Tax Filing
The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) announced that the Department will begin processing individual income tax returns on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The deadline to file 2022 individual income tax returns, without an extension, is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. “Our Department remains committed to processing income tax returns in a...
Like being outside and riding ATVs? The Georgia DNR has the job for you!
FORSYTH, Ga. — Do you like being outside, riding ATVs and being on the water? The Georgia Department of Resources has the perfect job for you!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The DNR is taking applications for the next Game Warden Academy Class through...
AARP reports: Over 1.8 million Georgians set to benefit from historic changes to medicare
ATLANTA, GA. - Significant changes are coming to Medicare, and it is a historic month for enrollees in the program. More than 1.8 million Georgians are enrolled in Medicare, and many will soon see lower premiums, deductibles, and prescription drug costs.
WALB 10
Economists expecting mild recession in Georgia. Here's what that means for Southwest Georgia.
Americus community calls for action after recent shootings. South Ga. congressman speaks on what Congress is doing to help dairy farmers, rising cost of milk. South Ga. congressman speaks on what Congress is doing to help dairy farmers, rising cost of milk. Albany Commission approves new redistricting map for the...
Drivers frustrated over soaring gas prices in Georgia
ATLANTA — Reneta Allen is just trying to make ends meet. She works two jobs and faces an hour's worth of driving everyday. Just in the last few weeks, filling up at the pump is testing her budget. "These prices are too high," Allen said. "It makes me feel...
a-z-animals.com
3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today)
3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today) Georgia is known for its diverse environments like mountains, plains, and swamps that rapidly transition throughout a relatively small area. This state has been home to different ecological zones during its long history. The complex environmental and geological history of Georgia has made it hard to find evidence of terrestrial creatures, like dinosaurs, in the state. Nevertheless, this article will explore the three dinosaurs that lived in Georgia.
Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say
ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance. Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.
