New movie theater coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shuttered movie theater will soon get new life in Greensboro. Golden Ticket Cinemas announced it will move into Brassfield Shopping Center later in 2023. The movie theater will set up shop at what was once the old Brassfield Cinema as the newly named Golden Ticket Brassfield 10.
10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
RJ Reynolds High School celebrates 100 years
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — Everywhere you look at RJ Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem there’s history. The school is celebrating its centennial: 100 years of educating and inspiring generation upon generation. Terry Hicks is a former teacher and historian of sorts. His love for the school shows when he talks about its history. “It provides […]
My 2 Cents: Backhanded compliments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As southerners, we all have been victims to a good 'ol fashioned backhanded compliment. It has always reminded me of something you would hear in Steel Magnolias or Designing Women but the art of the backhanded compliment is alive and well. I saw an article online...
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
New life for beloved Beef Burger: Timmy's Hot Chicken coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro institution is getting new life. Timmy’s hot chicken will be taking over the space on West Gate City Boulevard. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey gives us a closer look at the plan for the historic spot. You may remember in May 2021 Greensboro's...
Greensboro restaurant among top 100 places to eat in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A favorite local spot in Greensboro has just gained some major national recognition. Freeman’s Grub & Pub, located in the heart of Greensboro on 1820 Spring Garden Street, is ranked number 75 on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the US. Coming with a 4.5-star rating, Freeman’s […]
East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
rhinotimes.com
Possible Prepared Food Tax For Greensboro Is Hard To Swallow For Some
The City of Greensboro often makes requests of Guilford County government for cooperation on a wide variety of issues. The latest such discussion – still in the very early stages – could lead to the city asking the county for help in implementing a prepared food tax. That...
More than 100 years of history burned in Eden
EDEN, N.C. — The history of the Spray Cotton Mills dates back more than 100 years before Eden was even a city. It was one of many mills that fed the boom of the Triad textile industry. WFMY News 2's Hannah Jefferies sat down with a historian, detailing its...
David Crowder in concert at the Greensboro Coliseum on January 28
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you know how they say you should never sit down with someone you're a fan of just in case they're not all you dreamed them to be? That rule doesn't hold with David Crowder. The once-again Grammy-nominated artist is touring with TobyMac and other artists...
Alumni dad recreates family photo for son's college acceptance
ELON, N.C. — It all comes full circle!. Michael Bean took a picture with his son at his 2005 graduation from Elon University. Now, his son was accepted to the same university for the class of 2027. To celebrate, the alumni and a prospective student recreated that family photo...
wfmynews2.com
Former Greensboro officer reacts to Tyre Nichols surveillance video
Ed Cobble used to work for Greensboro police. He watched the Tyre Nichols bodycam with WFMY News 2 to answer our questions.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
House fire on Prospect Drive in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Winston-Salem Thursday. Fire officials said it happened on the 3500 block of Prospect Drive. One person was displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This fire...
Man dies in Greensboro Urban Loop crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: The road has since reopened. A man died in a wreck on the Greensboro Urban Loop Thursday. Police said the driver crashed just before noon on I-85 northbound near US-421 - that's part of the Urban Loop in the southeastern part of the city. Investigators...
Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
Summerfield Farms development project moves forward
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A Guilford County development project moves forward tonight despite intense debate. The owner of Summerfield Farms wants to bring hundreds of homes and develop nearly one-thousand acres. However, he needed approval to change zoning laws, and Thursday night he got it. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland...
Greensboro garbage men rescue man unresponsive on busy road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Greensboro solid waste operators are being called heroes after saving a man’s life they saw lying in the street face down. Harold McNair and Oliver Grey said they were on their route Tuesday morning on Hobbs Road and Sage Drive when they saw a man lying faced down with his […]
Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee
RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
