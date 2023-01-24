ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

RJ Reynolds High School celebrates 100 years

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — Everywhere you look at RJ Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem there’s history. The school is celebrating its centennial: 100 years of educating and inspiring generation upon generation. Terry Hicks is a former teacher and historian of sorts. His love for the school shows when he talks about its history. “It provides […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Backhanded compliments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As southerners, we all have been victims to a good 'ol fashioned backhanded compliment. It has always reminded me of something you would hear in Steel Magnolias or Designing Women but the art of the backhanded compliment is alive and well. I saw an article online...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.  Over the years, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro restaurant among top 100 places to eat in America

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A favorite local spot in Greensboro has just gained some major national recognition. Freeman’s Grub & Pub, located in the heart of Greensboro on 1820 Spring Garden Street, is ranked number 75 on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the US. Coming with a 4.5-star rating, Freeman’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

More than 100 years of history burned in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — The history of the Spray Cotton Mills dates back more than 100 years before Eden was even a city. It was one of many mills that fed the boom of the Triad textile industry. WFMY News 2's Hannah Jefferies sat down with a historian, detailing its...
EDEN, NC
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

House fire on Prospect Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Winston-Salem Thursday. Fire officials said it happened on the 3500 block of Prospect Drive. One person was displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This fire...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dies in Greensboro Urban Loop crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: The road has since reopened. A man died in a wreck on the Greensboro Urban Loop Thursday. Police said the driver crashed just before noon on I-85 northbound near US-421 - that's part of the Urban Loop in the southeastern part of the city. Investigators...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Summerfield Farms development project moves forward

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A Guilford County development project moves forward tonight despite intense debate. The owner of Summerfield Farms wants to bring hundreds of homes and develop nearly one-thousand acres. However, he needed approval to change zoning laws, and Thursday night he got it. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro garbage men rescue man unresponsive on busy road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Greensboro solid waste operators are being called heroes after saving a man’s life they saw lying in the street face down. Harold McNair and Oliver Grey said they were on their route Tuesday morning on Hobbs Road and Sage Drive when they saw a man lying faced down with his […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
RURAL HALL, NC
