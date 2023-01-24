Read full article on original website
DOJ "actively working" on providing info on Trump, Biden docs to senators
Washington — The Department of Justice is working to brief lawmakers on potential risks to national security after the discovery of classified documents at the homes of both former President Donald Trump and President Biden, a department official told senators in a letter Saturday.The letter by Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte, which CBS News obtained from a Capitol Hill source, was transmitted to the heads of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Saturday night and came in response to previous requests from the panel's top two members for information about the documents."We are working with the Office of the Director of...
