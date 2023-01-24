Winemakers and principals of the Zinfandel world come together at ZAP’s one and only Grand Tasting. It’s the most comprehensive showing of Zinfandels and blends, featuring over 80 wineries from throughout the California wine regions. This all-day expedition will showcase rock-star personalities pouring reserve bottles, limited production wines and barrel samples at their tables during the first portion of the day. Tasting in the afternoon highlights hundreds of different Zinfandel’s from the varied growing regions, offering the chance to explore the many dimensions of Zinfandel. The food scene will combine culinary delights with incomparable flavor from talented winery chefs and select restaurants. We’re returning to One Market Pavilion, a light, bright space with dramatic soaring ceilings and plenty of space to roam. Come and share the excitement!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO