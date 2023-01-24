Read full article on original website
funcheap.com
SF’s “Crazy Funny Asians” vs.” HellaDesi” Comedy Fest (2023)
CRAZY FUNNY ASIANS – Inspired by the blockbuster movie, see some of the Bay Area’s top comedians at San Francisco’s Crazy Funny Asians comedy showcase!. HELLA DESI COMEDY NIGHT – See a showcase of some of the Bay Area’s top comedians of Indian, Pakistani, Sri Lankan, Bangladeshi, Afghan, and South Asian descent.
funcheap.com
2023 Zinfandel Experience Grand Tasting at One Market (SF)
Winemakers and principals of the Zinfandel world come together at ZAP’s one and only Grand Tasting. It’s the most comprehensive showing of Zinfandels and blends, featuring over 80 wineries from throughout the California wine regions. This all-day expedition will showcase rock-star personalities pouring reserve bottles, limited production wines and barrel samples at their tables during the first portion of the day. Tasting in the afternoon highlights hundreds of different Zinfandel’s from the varied growing regions, offering the chance to explore the many dimensions of Zinfandel. The food scene will combine culinary delights with incomparable flavor from talented winery chefs and select restaurants. We’re returning to One Market Pavilion, a light, bright space with dramatic soaring ceilings and plenty of space to roam. Come and share the excitement!
funcheap.com
Foundation (Last Saturdays) w/ Happy Hour Until 9pm (SoMa)
Dov1 (Muti Music), DoctorSpook (Geomagnetic), Laron (Freakpusher) & Redhouse Keni (CCC) Woosh! The past 3 years have been crazy! Lets turn things around starting with 2023 with a fresh new gathering of friends, family and crew for a community meet up just like the good old times. We could all use a solid dose of fun times and healing vibes so this posse up is just what our souls needs to recharge. Enjoy a diverse and inclusive line up packed full of audio delights from our highly experienced music team.
funcheap.com
Tenderloin Voices: Sounds of the TL at Glide (SF)
Sounds of the TL at GLIDE: Tenderloin Voices, Destiny Muhammad, & Tiffany Austin. A free musical performance featuring top talents in Bay Area jazz, vocalist Tiffany Austin & Destiny Muhammad, plus Tenderloin Voices, an original song cycle by Larkin Street Youth Artists & Composer/Trumpeter Sarah Wilson. Doors Open: 1.45pm. Event...
funcheap.com
Direct Action Everywhere’s Animal Rights Saturday Morning Meetup
Find up to date Saturday Morning Meetup event info at dxe.io/meetup. Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🦊. Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values. Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of...
funcheap.com
40% Off Tix: “Cashed Out” World Premiere at San Francisco Playhouse (Jan. 26 – Feb. 25)
Cashed Out is a heartfelt and humorous world premiere play by Native American playwright Claude Jackson, Jr., directed by Tara Moses. On the Gila River Indian Community reservation in Arizona, Rocky (Rainbow Dickerson) and her family face Rocky’s struggle to balance between traditional basket-making culture and the inroads on reservation life of the casino and her integration with non-native culture. Written by Claude Jackson, Jr., the director of his tribe’s public defender’s office, Cashed Out was the 2019 winner of the Native Voices at the Autry short play festival.
funcheap.com
Book Launch: “This is Not My Home” Taiwanese Picture Book + Treats (Berkeley)
Come to Mrs. Dalloway’s for Taiwanese treats, fun activities, and a reading of This Is Not My Home, by debut picture book author and illustrator Vivienne Chang and Eugenia Yoh. This is Not My Home tells the story of a young girl who has to move back to her parent’s homeland. She is mad the entire time.
funcheap.com
Meetup: Exposing Smithfield’s Gas Chambers (Crescent Lawn / UC Berkeley)
Last week, DxE released the first-ever footage from inside a US pig slaughterhouse gas chamber. This horrific footage has been seen by well over 500,000 people now and was featured in WIRED. This week we will hear a bit more about everything that went on behind the scenes, including conversations with the USDA and the LA District Attorney’s Office. DxE Lead Organizer Almira Tanner will be joined by Bonnie Klapper, a member of DxE’s legal team and the attorney who wrote the legal opinion about the footage.
funcheap.com
SF’s Vigil for Lunar New Year Monterey Park Victims (Chinatown)
We’re deeply saddened to hear about the tragedy that unfolded in Monterey Park, CA this past weekend amidst our Lunar New Year festivities. Our hearts and condolences go out to the community. Join us in community this Thursday, January 26th at 5:30pm at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco Chinatown as we heal together.
funcheap.com
Iranian “The Wind in My Hair” Performance by Mobina Nouri (Legion of Honor)
Speakers and hair installation: Katayoun Bahrami + Badri Valian. This event is a continuation of a The Wind in My Hair program curated by Katayoun Bahrami and presented by Clarion Alley Mural Project in collaboration with CCA Center for the Arts and Public Life in San Francisco to show solidarity with the brave women in Iran. The title of this event is borrowed from Masih Alinejad’s book, The Wind in My Hair.
funcheap.com
“The Elizabeth” Art Exhibition (Only Artists Named “Elizabeth”) at Live Worms Gallery (SF)
A quirky, fun art exhibition featuring ONLY artists named Elizabeth – or variations of the name!. After a show with a plethora of Elizabeths, I jokingly suggested to another Elizabeth, of course, that we should have a show with that being the only stipulation – there’s so many of us about! Elizabeth has been one of the most popular girls’ names since anyone started counting. And I was curious to see who would respond to this somewhat quirky, random way to seek exhibitors for a show – and so, let the fun begin!
funcheap.com
Massive Women-led Iranian Civil Rights Art Projection on SF’s Asian Art Museum (Jan. 26-28)
Massive Women-led Iranian Civil Rights Art Projection on SF’s Asian Art Museum (Jan. 26-28) A large-scale projection in support of the women-led Iranian civil rights movement illuminates the museum’s façade with 30 powerful artworks. Join us this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening (January 26-28, 2023) as the...
funcheap.com
Celebrate Lunar New Year at Stanford Shopping Center (2023)
Stanford Shopping Center is proud to celebrate the diverse cultural heritage of the Asian American community in the Bay Area and is thrilled to welcome families, shoppers, residents and visitors to celebrate the holiday on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. The event includes live performances, in-store...
