WJFW-TV
Not guilty pleas entered for the Langlade Co. man accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash
ANTIGO (WJFW) - The man charged in the hit-and-run death from last June, has entered not-guilty pleas for each of his charges. Cory Hansen, 31, is facing five felony charges including:. First-degree reckless homicide. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Hit and run involving death. Battery or threatening a...
WSAW
Jury finds Wausau father guilty of infant son’s death
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A jury has found a 41-year-old Wausau man guilty in the death of his newborn son. After a six-day trial, Ronnie Lofton was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and bail jumping. An investigation began on Jan. 9, 2021 after the 3-month-old boy was brought to the...
WSAW
Trial ordered for Wausau man charged with attempted murder
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 37-year-old Wausau man accused of cutting another man’s throat will head to trial. Lee Xiong is charged with attempted homicide. Prosecutors say he tried to kill the 20-year-old victim with a box cutter. Everest Metro Police Chief said the incident happened Oct. 17, 2022....
cwbradio.com
Medford Man Charged With Fatal Clark County Crash Appears in Court
A Medford man charged for a fatal crash in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicated an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck a tree, coming to rest on its side.
WSAW
Illinois man killed in Oneida County snowmobile vs. vehicle crash
MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man killed Thursday while snowmobiling. Investigators said Michael Green, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 47 near McNaughton with a group of snowmobilers when he was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened near Bridge Road in the town of Newbold.
WSAW
SPASH teen signs apprenticeship with Carpenter’s Union
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A SPASH teen is starting to build his career as a youth apprentice after enrolling as a registered apprentice with the Carpenter’s Union. Owen Kirsteatter is the first youth apprentice in the state to dually enroll as a registered apprentice. He will be working with Boldt Construction for the apprenticeship and said he is looking forward to getting a head start in the industry.
Injuries reported in fiery Lac du Flambeau snowmobile crash
Rescue crews have been paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash involving two sleds, according to emergency scanner traffic. The crash was reported at about 3:52 p.m. on a trail of of Trail 17 near Chewalla Lake. Initial reports suggest both sleds are engulfed in flames. At least one person is injured, but the extent of those injuries is not yet clear.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Rhinelander-area snowmobile crash
A 57-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Hwy, 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Sheriff’s officials say a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy. 47 from east to west when the last snowmobile in the group was struck by a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The snowmobile driver, identified by police as 57-year-old Michael Green, of Oak Lawn, Ill., died at the scene.
WSAW
Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 29
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a 34-year-old Neenah woman was arrested Saturday night after she was driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, it happened around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch got a report of a wrong-way driver near Marathon heading toward the City of Wausau.
Man found shot inside Red Roof Inn near UB North
A significant police presence Tuesday morning at Red Roof Inn on Flint Road. Police say a 27 year old man was found with a gunshot wound. He is at ECMC.
WSAW
Briq’s to reopen Weston location for the season on Saturday
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin-based ice cream shop Briq’s says it will reopen its Weston location for the season on Saturday. Temps are expected to be in the teens, but that likely won’t discourage its loyal customers. Briq’s announced Weston will open at 11 a.m. The Wausau...
WSAW
Sentencing rescheduled for man convicted in 1984 Wood County murder
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A sentencing hearing for the Port Edwards man convicted of killing a woman in 1984 has been rescheduled. In November, John Sarver, now 59, was found guilty at trial of killing Eleanore Roberts. Sarver was 21 years old at the time of Roberts’ death. Roberts was 73-years-old. A sentencing hearing was scheduled to be held Monday, but has been rescheduled to his attorney’s scheduling conflict.
WSAW
Clients of Schofield salon say they paid hundreds of dollars for services they did not receive
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Customers of a business in Schofield are expressing their frustrations after they say they paid for services they did not receive. It comes as the Everest Metro Police Department asked for people to report if they believe they “have been a victim of theft” by Meraki Salon, formally known as Meraki Salon and Tattoo.
Wausau area births, Jan. 26
Dale and Cassandra Wendt announce the birth of their daughter Vivian Grace, born at 9:09 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023. Vivian weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Craig and Kayla Sachse announce the birth of their daughter Nova Kay, born aat 11:18 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023. Nova weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces.
WSAW
DNR announces 1st case of CWD in wild deer in Waupaca County
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Waupaca County. This is the first confirmed wild CWD-positive deer in the county. CWD is a fatal disease of the nervous system in deer, moose, elk, and reindeer.
WSAW
First Student tells Wausau parents they’ve made changes to improve bussing service
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Student, the company that provides transportation for students in the Wausau School District, said it’s many changes to hopefully improve its reliability. Since the school year started, parents have reported frustrations over canceled and delayed routes. The letter to parents states First Student recently...
WSAW
The Neighbors’ Place moves in the Community Partner Campus
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors’ Place has a new place to call home. The non-profit food bank relocated to its new location on Grand Avenue inside the new Community Partners Campus. The Neighbors’ Place doesn’t just serve the greater Wausau area, the non-profit organization also supports all of...
Travel advisory issued for Marathon County
The western portion of Marathon County is experiencing freezing rain which has caused the roadways to become ice covered. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling this afternoon as this weather event is expected to make it’s away across the county as the afternoon progresses. The Marathon County...
starjournalnow.com
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man for Engaging in Inappropriate Behavior in Festival Foods Parking Lot
The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a man engaging in inappropriate behavior in his vehicle in the Festival Foods parking lot. According to the Department, they received the call of a 49-year-old Marshfield male actively engaging in inappropriate behavior within his vehicle. Officers located the man inside Festival Foods.
