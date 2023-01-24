Read full article on original website
kamoi.net
Changing the Name of Smith Office
There are a lot of controversies surrounding the topic of changing the name of the Smith office at the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama campus. The current name, Smith, is named after William O. Smith, who was raised in Koloa, Kauaʻi. Though Smith wrote Ke Aliʻi Pauahi’s will–which established Kamehameha Schools and the Bishop Estate–he also played a major role in the Coup D’etat in 1893, which illegally and prejudicially proclaimed the crown lands, and wrongfully overthrew Queen Liliʻuokalani and the entire Hawaiian Kingdom.
the university of hawai'i system
Lt. Gov. credits UH with launching public service career
The State of Hawaiʻi’s second highest ranking official credited her experience in student government at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa with inspiring her for a career in public service. Hawaiʻi Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke served as president and as a senator of the Associated Students...
the university of hawai'i system
LexBreezy Hawaiʻi founder helps Honolulu CC fashion students chase their dreams
LexBreezy Hawaiʻi founder Alexis Akiona is working to engage Hawaiʻi’s younger generation through aloha wear with her own modern twist on classic Native Hawaiian designs. She’s giving back to her alma mater with a scholarship at Honolulu Community College to help dozens of other students create careers in fashion.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Kamehameha Schools CEO appointed as new interim leader of Bishop Museum
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum has appointed a new interim CEO after three top leaders were ousted following a months-long internal investigation. Former Kamehameha Schools CEO Dee Jay Mailer has been appointed to a one-year term as interim president and CEO of Bishop Museum. “Dee Jay brings deep experience in...
bigislandnow.com
Blessing for long-awaited tiny home village to help homeless on Big Island
The overcast weather Thursday morning didnʻt dampen the excitement surrounding the groundbreaking of Kukuiola, the long-waited tiny home village and assessment center to help the homeless on the west side of the Big Island. “This is a very awesome day,” Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth told the crowd. “This...
Annual Valentine’s Day Dance for kupuna
The Department of Parks and Recreation and Bank of Hawaii are hosting the 52nd Annual Senior Citizens Valentines Dance.
bigislandnow.com
East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa women’s cross country squad earns academic honors
The U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s cross country squad to the All-Academic team. The Rainbow Wahine team of Ellis Collins, Ania Magdesain, Carlin McFadden, Caelen Miller, Sophia Morgan, Sam North, Terra Stevens and Keilah Wilkes had a combined GPA of 3.52, just shy of last year’s squad of 3.57.
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Soil sample
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Kristina Estrada, a graduate student in natural resources and environmental management in the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources. Estrada shared “Ken Kiehl sampling soil from an onion field on...
bigislandnow.com
Update: State cancels high bacteria notification for Keaukaha Beach in Hilo
This story was updated at 6:59 p.m. Jan. 25. The Hawai‘i Department of Health has canceled a high bacteria notification for Keaukaha Beach, also known as 4 Miles, in Hilo. The Health Department reports that water sample retesting results showed enterococci levels no longer exceed the threshold level. High...
LIST: Best public high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Kahala Mall
This Saturday Jan. 28, you are invited to celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Kahala Mall.
KHON2
Market City Shopping Center is Celebrating the Chinese New Year with Participating Businesses.
Honolulu (KHON2) – Guests can visit Market City Shopping Center on Saturday, January 28 to help ring in the Chinese New Year Celebration featuring Taiko Drummers, Lion Dancers, Firecrackers, and Fortune Cookie. Market City Shopping Center is Hawaii’s first, family-owned shopping center which includes family-owned local businesses. “We...
Police departments re-examine ethics training, misconduct
The Honolulu Police Department told commissioners this month that it has not added any additional ethics training despite the City Auditor's recommendation. HPD said its existing ethics training includes four hours of training in the police academy and annual training for officers along with the City's training every two years.
Virus found in whales and dolphins across the Pacific
A virus that could be fatal to dolphins and whales was recently discovered by University of Hawaii and Stranding Lab researchers.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Environmentalists are making headway against the ‘menace’ that is the albizia tree
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmental protection groups are making gains when it comes to defending Hawaii’s forest against invasive species like albizia trees. The Koolau Mountains Watershed Partnership has treated over 11,000 albizia trees on Oahu so far. These trees aren’t only a menace to the ecosystem, they can be...
bigislandgazette.com
EPA Settles with Hilo Enterprise Rent-A-Car for $132K
Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a settlement with EAN Holdings, LLC, the operator of Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Truck in Hilo, Hawaii, to resolve a claim of violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act. Since February 2017, EAN has operated illegal, pollution-causing large capacity cesspools (LCC) serving its check-in site for car and truck rentals. Use of an LCC is a violation of federal regulations.
Hawaii Magazine
These are the Hawaiʻi Semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards
Considered to be among the country’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Today, the foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which includes 11 Hawaiʻi restaurants and chefs. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to upscale restaurants,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Her small bump turned into life-threatening sepsis. Her message: Don’t wait to get help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queen’s Medical Center was the site of an emotional reunion this week as Katy Grainger thanked the doctors who saved her life. In Fall 2018, Grainger was living on Kauai at the time and spotted something odd. “I noticed that I had a small bump...
hawaiinewsnow.com
This program has diverted scores of mentally ill people from jail to treatment. It’s also saved millions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A program that pushes mentally ill defendants into community treatment instead of jail has saved taxpayers millions of dollars — and it’s still just in the testing phase. Advocates, judges and lawmakers say the results prove it’s time to beef up the program. Rescuing...
