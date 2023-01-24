ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 0

Related
kamoi.net

Changing the Name of Smith Office

There are a lot of controversies surrounding the topic of changing the name of the Smith office at the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama campus. The current name, Smith, is named after William O. Smith, who was raised in Koloa, Kauaʻi. Though Smith wrote Ke Aliʻi Pauahi’s will–which established Kamehameha Schools and the Bishop Estate–he also played a major role in the Coup D’etat in 1893, which illegally and prejudicially proclaimed the crown lands, and wrongfully overthrew Queen Liliʻuokalani and the entire Hawaiian Kingdom.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Lt. Gov. credits UH with launching public service career

The State of Hawaiʻi’s second highest ranking official credited her experience in student government at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa with inspiring her for a career in public service. Hawaiʻi Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke served as president and as a senator of the Associated Students...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

LexBreezy Hawaiʻi founder helps Honolulu CC fashion students chase their dreams

LexBreezy Hawaiʻi founder Alexis Akiona is working to engage Hawaiʻi’s younger generation through aloha wear with her own modern twist on classic Native Hawaiian designs. She’s giving back to her alma mater with a scholarship at Honolulu Community College to help dozens of other students create careers in fashion.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former Kamehameha Schools CEO appointed as new interim leader of Bishop Museum

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum has appointed a new interim CEO after three top leaders were ousted following a months-long internal investigation. Former Kamehameha Schools CEO Dee Jay Mailer has been appointed to a one-year term as interim president and CEO of Bishop Museum. “Dee Jay brings deep experience in...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
HILO, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH Mānoa women’s cross country squad earns academic honors

The U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s cross country squad to the All-Academic team. The Rainbow Wahine team of Ellis Collins, Ania Magdesain, Carlin McFadden, Caelen Miller, Sophia Morgan, Sam North, Terra Stevens and Keilah Wilkes had a combined GPA of 3.52, just shy of last year’s squad of 3.57.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Image of the Week: Soil sample

This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Kristina Estrada, a graduate student in natural resources and environmental management in the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources. Estrada shared “Ken Kiehl sampling soil from an onion field on...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: State cancels high bacteria notification for Keaukaha Beach in Hilo

This story was updated at 6:59 p.m. Jan. 25. The Hawai‘i Department of Health has canceled a high bacteria notification for Keaukaha Beach, also known as 4 Miles, in Hilo. The Health Department reports that water sample retesting results showed enterococci levels no longer exceed the threshold level. High...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Police departments re-examine ethics training, misconduct

The Honolulu Police Department told commissioners this month that it has not added any additional ethics training despite the City Auditor's recommendation. HPD said its existing ethics training includes four hours of training in the police academy and annual training for officers along with the City's training every two years.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

EPA Settles with Hilo Enterprise Rent-A-Car for $132K

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a settlement with EAN Holdings, LLC, the operator of Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Truck in Hilo, Hawaii, to resolve a claim of violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act. Since February 2017, EAN has operated illegal, pollution-causing large capacity cesspools (LCC) serving its check-in site for car and truck rentals. Use of an LCC is a violation of federal regulations.
HILO, HI
Hawaii Magazine

These are the Hawaiʻi Semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards

Considered to be among the country’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Today, the foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which includes 11 Hawaiʻi restaurants and chefs. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to upscale restaurants,...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy