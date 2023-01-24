There are a lot of controversies surrounding the topic of changing the name of the Smith office at the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama campus. The current name, Smith, is named after William O. Smith, who was raised in Koloa, Kauaʻi. Though Smith wrote Ke Aliʻi Pauahi’s will–which established Kamehameha Schools and the Bishop Estate–he also played a major role in the Coup D’etat in 1893, which illegally and prejudicially proclaimed the crown lands, and wrongfully overthrew Queen Liliʻuokalani and the entire Hawaiian Kingdom.

