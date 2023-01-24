ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

ELIZABETH, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­-applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens, so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Advice for Renters Looking for a New Rental

Ever since my husband and I got into the business of renting out our properties, I started subscribing to blogs that deal with issues that landlords and tenants face. In our area, springtime seems to be an active time that people look for places to rent. As a renter, what can you do to improve your chances of getting picked for the rental you want? Here are a few good suggestions.
The Associated Press

Circle K Offers Double-Entry Weekend for ‘Pays Your Bills’ Sweepstakes Jan. 27 - 29

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Circle K, the global convenience store chain that aims to make their customers’ lives easier, whether through quality fuel, premium coffee, or offering their favorite snacks and more, is giving customers a chance to win over $500k in cash prizes with its Circle K Pays Your Bills sweepstakes. Plus, the brand is sweetening the offer by hosting a double-entry weekend from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005235/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Refund worth up to $1,050 to begin being sent to recipients in seven days

The final wave of payments for California's Middle Class Tax Refund, which could be over $1,000 for select recipients, will start being issued in seven days. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been issuing payments to recipients since October of last year, with all of the people receiving these payments being taxpayers who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. This final wave will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.
CALIFORNIA STATE
INSIDE News

Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
conceptcarz.com

Applications now open for 2023 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Apprenticeship Programme

• Rolls-Royce invites applications for its 2023 Apprenticeship Programme. •Gain nationally recognised qualifications from Level 2 to Level 6 (Degree Apprenticeships) •New selection process includes online video and in-person assessments. 'Since its foundation in 2006, the Rolls-Royce Apprenticeship Programme has enabled hundreds of talented young people to acquire high-level, in-demand...
The Associated Press

NEORIS Launches Their First Communication Campaign Made Entirely with AI, Featuring Talents in Leading Roles

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- NEORIS, the digital accelerator, launches the NEOS Communication Campaign, the first initiative created entirely with Artificial Intelligence and converting talents into brand ambassadors. Through different platforms, the company managed to create highly personalized, real and futuristic avatars through which they seek to reflect the values and personality of NEORIS. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005548/en/ The campaign focuses on seeking a balanced aesthetic, not only by using Artificial Intelligence services offered by NEORIS, but by aligning the resulting images with the values and concepts by which the company identifies. (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn Travel Benefits and up to $20/Hour as a World Cruise Reservation Agent

Like to travel? Then this job may be perfect for you. Holland America, a cruise line, is hiring a world cruise reservation agent. This is a full-time remote position for anyone in the United States. The base hourly range is expected to be about $15-$20 depending on your qualifications and location.
Ujwal Sharma

Hotel Management: Career Overview

Hotel management is a good career for individuals who are passionate about the hospitality industry and enjoy working with people. It offers a wide range of job opportunities, from front desk positions to management roles, and allows for career advancement and personal growth.
conceptcarz.com

Ford Announces Nationwide Expansion Of Complimentary Pickup & Delivery, Mobile Service For All Ford Customers

•Ford is expanding and enhancing its remote experiences offerings to make complimentary Pickup & Delivery and Mobile Service appointments available to all Ford Service customers. •The nationwide acceleration is part of Ford's commitment to improve the ownership experience by providing convenient, seamless options for vehicle service, from simple oil changes...
efoodalert.com

Recalls and Alerts: January 24-25, 2023

Here is today’s list of food safety recalls, product withdrawals, allergy alerts and miscellaneous compliance issues. The live links will take you directly to the official recall notices and company news releases that contain detailed information for each recall and alert. If you would like to receive automatic email...
LOUISIANA STATE
salestechstar.com

Northpass Announces Executive Team Promotions in Marketing, Sales and Customer Success

With Strategic Leadership Moves, Company Focuses on Next Phase of Growth. Northpass, the leading platform for digital customer education, announced the promotions of Nikki Engel to vice president of marketing, and Travis Nardin to vice president of sales and customer success. With the company entering its next growth phase, Engel and Nardin will play key roles in developing and executing its corporate strategy and scaling the company to the next level.
SHOOT Online

The Marketing Arm ups Roffino to CEO; Robinson named exec chairman

Trina Roffino has been promoted from president to CEO of The Marketing Arm (TMA). Andrew Robinson, who previously held the chief executive title, has been elevated to the new role of executive chairman. TMA is part of the Omnicom Advertising Collective, a division of Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) featuring a portfolio of entrepreneurial creative-first integrated marketing agencies.
salestechstar.com

BoxC and Zonos Partner to Create a Seamless e-Commerce Trade Experience

Leading e-Commerce Logistics Platforms Partner to Create a Seamless Cross-Border Trade Experience with Automated Calculation and Collection of Duty and Tax. BoxC and Zonos announced that they have partnered to provide the industry’s most comprehensive e-commerce logistics management solutions to digitalize the payment and collection of duties and taxes for cross-border e-commerce shipments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy