ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

How Wizards’ results this season could affect their draft pick

How Wizards’ results could affect their draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It has been two years and a month since the Wizards traded John Wall to the Houston Rockets and they should feel good about how that deal has worked out since. They got Russell Westbrook, who broke Oscar Robertson’s triple-doubles record, then traded him to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, who has enjoyed a borderline All-Star season in 2022-23. They have also added salary cap flexibility without Wall’s supermax contract on the books.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Wizards knock off Pelicans for fifth straight win

Wizards beat Pelicans for fifth straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-103 on Saturday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down…. 5 in a row. The Wizards are in the midst of a massively important five-game road trip...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy