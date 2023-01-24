Read full article on original website
Related
Maks Chmerkovskiy Says Baby No. 2 With Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Has Been a ‘Long Time Coming’: It’s ‘Incredible’
Couldn't be happier! Maks Chmerkovskiy is over the moon about wife Peta Murgatroyd's pregnancy following multiple miscarriages. "[It's] incredible news," the Dancing With the Stars pro, 43, gushed during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, January 19, while promoting his work with Unify Ukraine. "Long time coming. We've been waiting to have this […]
'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Reveal Gender of Their First Baby-to-Be
Dancing with the Stars pros Danielle Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are going to be parents to a little baby girl, the couple announced on social media this week. "IT’S A …..BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉" Karagach wrote in a joint Instagram post with Pashkov, adding that the pair is "OVER THE MOON to finally share these [sic] beautiful news with you!!!!"
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
wonderwall.com
Gisele Bundchen raises new questions about the nature of her relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor, more news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late January 2023, starting with this supermodel…. Gisele Bundchen fueled a fresh round of questions about the nature of her relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor,...
'DWTS' Jenna Johnson Shares First Glimpse at Newborn Baby With Val Chmerkovskiy
The couple welcomed their first child together on Jan. 10.
‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Verifies She and Matt Roloff Still Don’t Live Together
Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler still don't live together after all these years. Here's what Caryn said about it in 'Little People, Big World' Season 24 Episode 10.
The Duggar Family Welcomed a New Baby on Christmas Day
The Duggar family has welcomed a new baby. Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar's first child was born "a little early." They are just one of several couples expecting babies.
Kelly Osbourne Shades Mom Sharon For Revealing Details About Newborn Son: 'It’s No One’s Place But Mine'
It looks like Sharon Osbourne was a little too eager about welcoming her newest grandchild! On the Tuesday, January 3, episode of the U.K.'s The Talk, the TV icon shared some details about daughter Kelly Osbourne secretly giving birth to a baby boy — but it turns out the Fashion Police alum didn't want her under-the-radar milestone to go public just yet."I am not ready to share him with the world," the new mom, 38, wrote in a Wednesday, January 4, Instagram Story. "It’s no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby."Sharon, 70, declared she was...
Meghan McCain shows ‘fully cooked’ baby bump nine months into pregnancy
Meghan McCain’s second baby is “fully cooked.” The pregnant former “The View” co-host posted a bump update via Instagram Wednesday while wearing a gray sweater and a matching skirt. McCain, 38, shared another mirror selfie on her Story, writing, “I still hate maternity clothes. Thank God for @hm & @mango.” The expectant star’s social media uploads came four months after she revealed she is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, Ben Domenech. “Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!” McCain told her followers in...
Blake Shelton Says He’ll Return to ‘The Voice’ Under One Condition
Blake Shelton's time on The Voice is coming to an end after its upcoming Season 23. However, he hasn't ruled out a return to the reality singing competition in the future. The country singer says he would happily come back for one reason:. To mentor Team Gwen Stefani. "Oh my...
toofab.com
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Details About Baby Shower, Reveals Cousin Rosie Was in Attendance
"It was so much fun," recalled the 19-year-old, who revealed her pregnancy back in October. Pregnant Sophia Grace is opening up about her baby shower. In a recent interview with E! News, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" alum -- who is expecting her first child -- recalled the celebration, sharing details from the fun event.
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
BET
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share First Photo of New Baby Daughter
Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared the first photo of their new baby daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," she continued. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."
realitytitbit.com
Shaeeda and Bilal hint at ‘pregnancy’ after he agrees to have a baby
90 Day Fiance fans are asking whether Shaeeda is pregnant after she shared a clip to Instagram of Bilal saying he’d “love to have her baby.” The TLC couple are staying quiet but have certainly raised a few questions in fans’ minds. Many are convinced Shaeeda...
msn.com
And Baby Makes 5! All About Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 3 Kids
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently welcomed their third child, a rainbow baby born Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Legend confirmed the baby's arrival during a private concert later in the evening, noting, according to People, that they welcomed "the little baby this morning." "What a blessed day," he told the...
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'
Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Comments / 0