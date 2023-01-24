ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

New Mexicans can now get healthcare options through their taxes

By Curtis Segarra
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s already tax season in New Mexico . Thanks to a new box on the state’s tax forms, it’s also the time to evaluate healthcare options.

Due to a bill passed that passed last year, New Mexico’s income tax return forms have a box you can check that allows the state to send you information on low-cost or free health insurance. The box doesn’t let you enroll right away, but it does offer an easy way to get the latest info.

It’s New Mexico tax season again, but there are some new changes

If you check the box, you’ll get info about the beWellnm healthcare exchange. That’s the state’s official healthcare exchange. According to the state’s Human Services Department, around half of the 214,000-or-so New Mexicans who currently don’t have health insurance qualify for Medicaid or reduced-cost coverage via beWellnm.

“Many New Mexicans may not know that they can get affordable health coverage through
Medicaid or beWellnm,” beWellnm CEO Bruce Gilbert and OSI Affordability Director Colin
Baillio said in a joint news release. “Easy Enrollment gives people a new way to sign up for
coverage to protect their health and wallet.”

If you check the box on your tax form and qualify for coverage, you’ll be eligible for enrollment during a special enrollment period, according to beWellnm. You can also get more info online at beWellnm.com .

