MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light snow will continue occasionally this morning with minor additional accumulation. Some of the roadways will be a bit slick early today. Drier air is pushing across Iowa and Minnesota. This will bring the snow to and end by midday. The air may be dry enough to break the clouds for a period tonight. If this happens, temperatures could be even colder than the lower teens we are forecasting.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO