Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The U.S. Justice Dept. filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs, alleging the agency violated federal law by discriminating against a Madison woman in 2017 when it offered a less-qualified man more money when hiring for one of its bureau director positions.
nbc15.com
DHS surveying to decide how to distribute $8 million in opioid settlement funds
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is asking Wisconsinites to share their thoughts on how to best distribute $8 million in settlement money from an opioid lawsuit. The public will be able to include their thoughts in a survey of how the legislature should allocate...
nbc15.com
Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada
Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada. A Florida teen has been linked to a recent unfounded threat at Portage High School. Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside their car. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A Madison woman wants people to...
nbc15.com
Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
nbc15.com
American to offer daily, non-stop flights to D.C.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Another way to fly from Wisconsin’s capital straight to the nation’s capital is about to take off. Starting in June, American Airlines will launch daily, non-stop flights to Washington, D.C., the Dane Co. Regional Airport revealed Thursday morning. “This is just the beginning...
nbc15.com
First Alert Day Issued Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward. There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with...
nbc15.com
‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ raise money for Wisconsin Humane Society
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is drawing masterpieces... for a good cause. “There’s no other way to get a good laugh in the middle of a dreary Wisconsin winter,” Digital Marketing Coordinator Shaina Allen said. Staff members and volunteers are embracing the annual ‘Poorly...
nbc15.com
Fireworks return for Winter Carnival, Wisconsin Union says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Wisconsin Union is bringing fireworks back to the Winter Carnival. The six-day festival will close out this year with a fireworks display on Sat., Feb. 11, organizers announced Thursday. This will be the first time since 2017 that fireworks will light up the Winter...
nbc15.com
Snow Showers and Flurries This Morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light snow will continue occasionally this morning with minor additional accumulation. Some of the roadways will be a bit slick early today. Drier air is pushing across Iowa and Minnesota. This will bring the snow to and end by midday. The air may be dry enough to break the clouds for a period tonight. If this happens, temperatures could be even colder than the lower teens we are forecasting.
nbc15.com
Shooting in Town of Wyoming, one person in critical condition
TOWN OF WYOMING, Wis. (WMTV) - A Hillpoint man has been arrested after a town of Wyoming shooting late Wednesday night that left a woman in critical condition, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported in an update. The 34-year-old man was booked into the Iowa Co. jail on a...
Comments / 0