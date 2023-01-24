Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
cbs4indy.com
IMPD 2022 homicide clearance rate at 35%
INDIANAPOLIS — Just-released data from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows homicide detectives cleared 35% of last year’s killings in the year that they were committed. Though the calendar rolled over less than a month ago, IMPD’s pursuit of 2022 killers continued. ”There have been six 2022...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigate deadly overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Officers said a passerby called police just after 5:30 a.m. to report a man’s body in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street. Police said they found the man lying outside in the street, and he had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on scene. It’s unclear how long ago he had been shot.
WISH-TV
Woman dead after shooting in home on 96th east of I-69
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Friday in a home off 96th Street just east of I-69, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 9500 block of Village Way. That’s in the Geist Landing neighborhood near a Meijer store on the city’s border with Fishers.
wrtv.com
Woman found dead inside home after shooting next to 96th Street Meijer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a woman is dead after a Friday afternoon shooting on the city's northeast side. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 9500 block of Village Way, which is right next to the Meijer on 96th Street. Police found the victim...
wrtv.com
Witness follows homicide suspect into downtown parking garage, assists IMPD with locating
INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces murder charges after homicide detectives with IMPD located him thanks to witness cooperation following a drug deal gone bad. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to 200 S. Illinois Street in downtown Indianapolis for a person down. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering...
IMPD asks for help identifying driver in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a Chevy Camaro accused of striking and injuring a pedestrian on Michigan Street on Tuesday before fleeing the scene. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred around 8:10 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Michigan Street. Officers […]
Docs: IMPD finds decomposing body after man confesses to stabbing boyfriend
Dewayne Edward Patterson, age 64, was convicted in the 2020 murder of John Patton.
WISH-TV
Woman found dead with gunshot wounds on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Wednesday at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive for a death investigation just before 3:30 pm. Wednesday. That is at the...
Fox 59
Dr. Mimms' license suspended
Cyclists, runners frustrated with icy Monon days …. Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning. Devour Indy Winterfest. More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year. Car crashes into house...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating body found on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating a man found dead early Thursday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called for the sound of gunfire at an east side neighborhood at around 12:20 a.m. Officers located tracks in the back of a residence in the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street, but did not locate anyone.
'We are really heart broken' | Baby homicide victim laid to rest
INDIANAPOLIS — A family member confirms a 7-month-old killed at a Linwood Court apartment was buried this week. IMPD said there are no new updates, but there is still an open homicide investigation. Harmonnie Jones was laid to rest on Thursday, according to an aunt who asked 13News not...
2 injured after car crashes into west side home, driver flees
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital after a car crashed into their west-side Indy home and the driver fled the scene. Wayne Township Fire and Indianapolis police crews responded around 3:20 p.m. Friday to the 5700 block of Oliver Avenue, a residential area on the west side, for a structure collapse. Upon arrival, […]
WIBC.com
Woman Shot & Killed on Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive on reports of a death investigation. That is at the Village at Mill Crossing apartments.
Accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested after IMPD finds drugs, $8k in cash, stolen gun at home
INDIANAPOLIS — An accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested this week following a police raid on Indy’s near east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on drug charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a search at a near east side home. The drugs were found during an investigation at […]
Court docs: Suspect in deadly stabbing smoked ‘the rest of his meth’ before police arrested him
INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a deadly Indianapolis stabbing told investigators he smoked “the rest of his meth” before police could lock him up. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Radford in connection with the Jan. 24 death of 50-year-old Cornelius DeWayne Coleman, who was found fatally stabbed in the 200 block of South Illinois […]
cbs4indy.com
Death investigation on east side
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
Howard County deputies find catalytic converters, drugs, guns after traffic stop
The Howard County Sheriff's Office said deputies were told that 37-year-old Nathan A. McKinney was driving a red Dodge Charger in the area of East State Street and was possibly in possession of drugs and guns.
cbs4indy.com
Woman found dead inside car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound on the city’s northeast side on Wednesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to Villages at the Mill Crossing in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, not far from Sherman Drive and 38th Street.
WIBC.com
Man Found Shot To Death In Stolen Car On East Side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Thursday after officers found a man dead on the city’s far east side. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street. That’s a residential area off 36th Street just south of North Post Road and East 38th Street.
Some central Indiana police agencies to encrypt all police radio transmissions
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police scanners will go silent Monday morning across Hendricks County. In September, the Hendricks County Communications Center sent a press release that all police radio transmissions would become encrypted on Nov. 1, 2022. The agency said this transition has been studied for several years with the cooperation of all law enforcement agencies in Hendricks County.
Comments / 1