INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Officers said a passerby called police just after 5:30 a.m. to report a man’s body in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street. Police said they found the man lying outside in the street, and he had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on scene. It’s unclear how long ago he had been shot.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO