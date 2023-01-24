Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Will Crowdfunding Transfers Play a Role in Soccer’s Future?
Adrian Docea is collecting email addresses for his company’s app launch in an effort to harness the power of one of the biggest energy sources on the planet: soccer fans. “Football is not just the biggest sport in the world, it’s the biggest anything in the world,” said Docea. “It’s the only thing on this planet that has 4 billion fans.”
‘Sport Science On Steroids:’ Popular Show Back With New Home in 2023
The popular “Sport Science” will be back “on steroids” in 2023. That’s the word from creator and host John Brenkus. No, the cult hit won’t return to its former TV home of ESPN. Instead, look for a new version of “Sport Science” to return in a “big way” across several media platforms and various formats.
Tom Brady, Shaq, Warriors Among Long List of FTX Creditors
Shaquille O’Neal, Tom Brady, the Golden State Warriors, and leading sports agencies were among hundreds of creditors in FTX’s bankruptcy case. The names of dozens of creditors from across the sports world appeared in a federal bankruptcy court filing on Wednesday. The list didn’t include the nearly 10 million customers of FTX’s crypto exchanges that sank in November and led to federal fraud charges against founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Ticket Prices Surging as James Closes in on Abdul-Jabbar Record
As LeBron James closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time career scoring record, ticket holders for several of the Los Angeles Lakers’ upcoming games are looking to cash in on the increased demand to see the record broken in person. Per data provided to Front Office Sports from Vivid...
