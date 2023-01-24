Effective: 2023-01-28 08:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Fort Bend, Wharton and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County threatens low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 18.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CST Saturday was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.8 feet on 04/06/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue San Bernard River Boling 18.0 18.7 Sat 8 am CST 17.9 15.0 12.5

BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 41 MINUTES AGO