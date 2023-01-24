ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns, FL

News4Jax.com

Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Marine biologists disentangle right whale off the coast of Georgia

CUMBERLAND ISLAND, Ga. – A 15-year-old right whale named Nimbus is now free from being entangled in a fishing rope. Nimbus was spotted by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission whale survey aircraft entangled 13 miles east of Jekyll Island, Georgia. Trained responders working from boats used special...
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Tesla will invest $3.6B in Nevada truck factory expansion

SPARKS, Nev. – Tesla said it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits, reflected in record net income reported Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year, will keep margins higher than any other automaker. The company confirmed it...
NEVADA STATE

