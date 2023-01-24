Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Relative: Lincoln Park police knew of prior abuse 5-year-old suffered before his death
FOX 2 (WJBK) - There are chilling new details after a Detroit mother was charged with torturing and killing her 5-year-old son. We have learned police knew about the abuse, but nothing was done to stop it. Investigators say Ethan Belcher's parents beat him to death and family members say...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man found guilty of shooting 7-year-old girl with rifle
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a 7-year-old girl accidentally after firing a rifle at her mother. Charles Feiler, 50, was found guilty by a jury for the shooting, which happened at a house in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit, in April 2021.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother, stepfather accused of beating 5-year-old son to death
A Detroit couple is facing charges after authorities say they beat their 5-year-old son to death and abused their 3-year-old son. The 5-year-old's aunt said the courts failed the children.
fox2detroit.com
Handyman nearly carjacked by alleged drunk driver, hits suspect with van to escape
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A handyman was nearly carjacked at the Warren-Detroit border on Eight Mile - and the suspect was run over. "All of a sudden he came through here grabbed here, looked and then he tried to reach," said Amier Anweia. Anweia's window was down, because he was...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot by Detroit police at gas station faces felonious assault, weapon charges
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who police say pointed a gun at officers before they shot him is facing charges. Billie T. Hill, 32, was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of felonious assault and four counts of felony firearms stemming from the Jan. 16 incident at a gas station on the west side.
fox2detroit.com
Sadness, outrage over Tyre Nichols beating videos by Memphis police felt from Detroiters, law enforcement
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hearts were heavy as protesters gathered in front of the Spirit of Detroit downtown Friday night in a vigil for Memphis father Tyre Nichols. "I feel like my stomach drops every single time. I feel traumatized from my own experiences with police brutality," said activist Sammy Lewis.
fox2detroit.com
Heroin, hidden shotgun found after speeding driver stopped on Woodward in Berkley
BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police stopped a speeding driver last month in Berkley, they discovered he had heroin and a shotgun in his vehicle. Police said they suspected the driver was impaired when they stopped him on southbound Woodward near 11 Mile at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Once an officer spoke with the driver, they began conducting an operating while under the influence of drugs investigation and took the man into custody.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Will Breathe plans vigil for Tyre Nichols as Memphis police bodycam footage is released
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All eyes are on Memphis, Friday night with the video of the police beating death of Tyre Nichols-- set to be released in a matter of hours. The five police officers have been fired-- and charged with murder. Tonight, activists across the country are calling for justice and peace in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old father, photographer and skateboarder.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Lincoln Park man killed after shooting at troopers, helicopter had guns, ammo for an 'ambush'
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A 33-year-old man from Lincoln Park is dead after police say he fired shots at the state police helicopter Trooper 2 while it was patrolling Tuesday night. Michigan State Police say the outcome could have been far worse, had the suspect caused the pilot to crash - as first he allegedly shined a laser at the craft, then opened fire with a long gun.
fox2detroit.com
Missing: DPD looking for Marie Washington, gone from home since Jan. 24
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 24. Marie Washington was last seen by her father when he dropped her off at school. When he came to pick her up after school, she had already left.
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held honoring murder victim Tracie Golden on what would have been 54th birthday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On this day — January 27th — Tracie Golden would have been celebrating her 54th birthday. "Thank you for coming out and celebrating our angel’s special day," said her husband, John. "We’re here today because Tracie epitomized and demonstrated, that we are better...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in head-on crash in Oakland County wasn't wearing seatbelt, sheriff said
OAKLAND TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 61-year-old man wasn't wearing a seatbelt as he crossed the center line on Adams Road and hit another car head-on. The man is not being identified by the sheriff as they're still working to notify his family. The sheriff said he was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township when he crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.
fox2detroit.com
WalletHub calls Detroit 3rd-deadliest city in US; city officials question source
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit officials are questioning a new WalletHub study which has residents talking, while city leaders work on solutions. A brazen murder in broad daylight on the 19200 block of Schoolcraft on Detroit’s Northwest side. Police say it’s the result of an argument between two men, which is all too familiar with what many residents call an escalating homicide crisis in the Motor City.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit area attorney helped himself to senior's home, she says
As realtors were running title work while closing a local senior's deal, they found out Juliette had signed a Quit Claim Deed after they'd already listed the house! According to her, a shifty attorney pressured her into signing away her home for just $2,000.
fox2detroit.com
Home on St. Clair River harbored people who crossed U.S.-Canada border illegally, feds say
ALGONAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home along the St. Clair River was used to smuggle people illegally crossing the border into the U.S. from Canada, according to a federal court complaint. U.S. border agents conducting surveillance in the city of Algonac, which is north of Lake St. Clair, arrested...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Sheriff recruiting 100 deputies for openings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Sheriff is looking for some good men and women to join the workforce as 25% of the jobs are currently vacant. The struggle of hiring people isn't new for most industries - but it doesn't just include businesses. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is searching for workers and having a hard time finding people to fill the open seats.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit digs out of latest snow storm • USFL's big announcement • Parents accused of killing son
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - The biggest snow storm of the season dropped 6.5 inches on Metro Detroit, with some higher figures reported further to the east. Less snow fell to the west. But the snow isn't done yet. Southeast Michigan can expect several more pockets of snow and rounds of...
fox2detroit.com
Not the beer! Southfield firefighters save truck full of beer after semi catches fire
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Have no fear, beer drinkers, the beer is safe thanks to the brave firefighters at the Southfield Fire Department. A Labatt Blue delivery truck caught fire Friday morning while making a delivery at the Meijer on Telegraph in Southfield. Thankfully, the Southfield Fire Department has...
fox2detroit.com
Additional state education funding comes amid disinterest in teaching profession
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - The teacher shortage has been felt since before the Covid pandemic - and now, even more so. "Covid really sped things up as far as the impact of the teacher shortage, so we're feeling it much, much more than we did in 2018," said Maysam Alie-Bazzi.
Comments / 0