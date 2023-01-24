ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man found guilty of shooting 7-year-old girl with rifle

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a 7-year-old girl accidentally after firing a rifle at her mother. Charles Feiler, 50, was found guilty by a jury for the shooting, which happened at a house in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit, in April 2021.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Heroin, hidden shotgun found after speeding driver stopped on Woodward in Berkley

BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police stopped a speeding driver last month in Berkley, they discovered he had heroin and a shotgun in his vehicle. Police said they suspected the driver was impaired when they stopped him on southbound Woodward near 11 Mile at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Once an officer spoke with the driver, they began conducting an operating while under the influence of drugs investigation and took the man into custody.
BERKLEY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Will Breathe plans vigil for Tyre Nichols as Memphis police bodycam footage is released

DETROIT (FOX 2) - All eyes are on Memphis, Friday night with the video of the police beating death of Tyre Nichols-- set to be released in a matter of hours. The five police officers have been fired-- and charged with murder. Tonight, activists across the country are calling for justice and peace in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old father, photographer and skateboarder.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Lincoln Park man killed after shooting at troopers, helicopter had guns, ammo for an 'ambush'

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A 33-year-old man from Lincoln Park is dead after police say he fired shots at the state police helicopter Trooper 2 while it was patrolling Tuesday night. Michigan State Police say the outcome could have been far worse, had the suspect caused the pilot to crash - as first he allegedly shined a laser at the craft, then opened fire with a long gun.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in head-on crash in Oakland County wasn't wearing seatbelt, sheriff said

OAKLAND TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 61-year-old man wasn't wearing a seatbelt as he crossed the center line on Adams Road and hit another car head-on. The man is not being identified by the sheriff as they're still working to notify his family. The sheriff said he was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township when he crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

WalletHub calls Detroit 3rd-deadliest city in US; city officials question source

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit officials are questioning a new WalletHub study which has residents talking, while city leaders work on solutions. A brazen murder in broad daylight on the 19200 block of Schoolcraft on Detroit’s Northwest side. Police say it’s the result of an argument between two men, which is all too familiar with what many residents call an escalating homicide crisis in the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Sheriff recruiting 100 deputies for openings

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Sheriff is looking for some good men and women to join the workforce as 25% of the jobs are currently vacant. The struggle of hiring people isn't new for most industries - but it doesn't just include businesses. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is searching for workers and having a hard time finding people to fill the open seats.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy