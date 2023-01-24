Read full article on original website
wmay.com
College tuition increasing for some, not others, across Illinois
College tuition is on the rise for some in Illinois this academic year – but for those attending the University of Illinois Springfield, that hike will not be felt. Meanwhile, for incoming freshmen at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, as well as Chicago, students’ personal budgets will likely be more constrained than ever before.
wglt.org
'A huge honor': Unit 5 paraprofessional is one of 2 Illinoisans nominated for national education award
For nearly a decade, Susan Naber has supported the learning of Unit 5’s tiniest students. Naber is a paraprofessional at Brigham Early Learning Center, a south Bloomington pre-kindergarten school for at-risk youth. “The teacher is the person who runs the program, puts the class together, has the lesson plans...
Some Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K
Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
School choice movement gaining momentum in Illinois
(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 pandemic spurred scores of parents to search for other educational opportunities for their children, and now school choice is gaining a foothold in Illinois. This is National School Choice Week, a chance for Illinois families to raise awareness about school choice while parents are exploring new schools. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that nearly 54% of parents...
Illinois’ Favorite Way To Get Caffeine Will Surprise You (Not Coffee)
German chemist Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge was the first to identify the chemical caffeine way back in 1819, never realizing that he was about to tell the world about something that we would seek out, consume with glee, and then vibrate with nervous energy in the aftermath. A new study says...
kbsi23.com
20 Illinois counties at Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 28 in the previous week. No Illinois counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week....
Chicago magazine
Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?
I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
One of the Most Romantic Restaurants in the USA is in Illinois
Valentine's Day is less than 3 weeks away! So if you are looking for the most romantic evening possible you should check out this restaurant in Illinois that made the list of the most romantic restaurants in the USA... According to the article, These are the 25 Most Romantic Restaurants...
Dirtiest City in Illinois Is Not The One That You Think It Is
There is one positive aspect of getting a fresh, white snowfall blanketing the city over and over. It gives an appearance that everything is clean and bright, but we all know what lurks beneath. Every community has its areas that are less visibly pleasing, whether it's an industrial park or...
IHSA Competitive Dance State Finals in Bloomington draws thousands
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 9,000 family members and friends cheered on their favorite team in the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Friday. Ninety teams in three divisions from across Illinois competed in the preliminary round on Friday for 12 slots in the finals […]
These Famous Abandoned Spots In Illinois Are Slowly Withering Away
Illinois has a lot of memorable places that have gone into ruins over time. Many places either shut down after they passed their prime, or were destroyed by a natural disaster. These spots are still incredibly popular and are still talked about to this day. Sadly many are falling apart,...
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois
A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
Pritzker Taps Political Scion as New Head of Illinois Department of Natural Resources
Pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate, Natalie Phelps Finnie is poised to become just the second woman to head the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, following in the trailblazing footsteps of her immediate predecessor Colleen Callahan. Callahan stepped down Jan. 16 at the request of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, having served...
Need A Baby Name? These Were Illinois’ Most Popular Last Year
Even though the individual states in the United States are all different (some are wildly different than others), we tend, as a nation, to stick together and like the same things when it comes to naming our offspring when the time comes. I don't mean that the same names keep...
KFVS12
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reporting 20 counties at elevated level for COVID-19
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 20 counties, including some in the Heartland, at an elevated level for COVID-19. According to a release from the department on Friday, January 27, the following counties are at a medium community level:. Jo Daviess. Stephenson. Carroll. Whiteside. Hancock.
How Much of Your Living Costs Will Social Security Cover in These 10 Illinois Cities
Social Security was never intended to cover a retired person's entire budget. Rather, it was designed as a supplementary source of income to complement a retiree's own personal savings. However, many...
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
ncsha.org
Pritzker Administration Relaunches “Opening Doors” Homebuyer Assistance Program With Additional $8 Million
Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors or Abriendo Puertas program is designed to aid lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $8 million in state Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,300 potential homebuyers.
State treasurers, comptrollers call on House Speaker, Congressional lawmakers to take action on debt ceiling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – State treasurers and comptrollers across the nation including Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs are calling on U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers on Capitol Hill to take action to reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling. Otherwise, they warned in a letter to him sent Tuesday, it could have […]
Study Shows This Is What Illinois Residents Enjoy Putting In Their Chili
With the bitter cold temperatures and snowy conditions that are expected through parts of the Midwest for the next couple of weeks, it's time to break out those world-famous chili recipes. Our offices have an annual SOUPer Bowl competition coming up to see which co-worker has the best concoction and...
