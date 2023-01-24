ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

College tuition increasing for some, not others, across Illinois

College tuition is on the rise for some in Illinois this academic year – but for those attending the University of Illinois Springfield, that hike will not be felt. Meanwhile, for incoming freshmen at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, as well as Chicago, students’ personal budgets will likely be more constrained than ever before.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Some Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K

Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

School choice movement gaining momentum in Illinois

(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 pandemic spurred scores of parents to search for other educational opportunities for their children, and now school choice is gaining a foothold in Illinois. This is National School Choice Week, a chance for Illinois families to raise awareness about school choice while parents are exploring new schools. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that nearly 54% of parents...
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

20 Illinois counties at Elevated Community Level for COVID-19

(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 28 in the previous week. No Illinois counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week....
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago magazine

Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?

I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

IHSA Competitive Dance State Finals in Bloomington draws thousands

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 9,000 family members and friends cheered on their favorite team in the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Friday. Ninety teams in three divisions from across Illinois competed in the preliminary round on Friday for 12 slots in the finals […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois

A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
ncsha.org

Pritzker Administration Relaunches “Opening Doors” Homebuyer Assistance Program With Additional $8 Million

Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors or Abriendo Puertas program is designed to aid lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $8 million in state Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,300 potential homebuyers.
WCIA

State treasurers, comptrollers call on House Speaker, Congressional lawmakers to take action on debt ceiling

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – State treasurers and comptrollers across the nation including Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs are calling on U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers on Capitol Hill to take action to reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling. Otherwise, they warned in a letter to him sent Tuesday, it could have […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy