Allentown, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day

HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
WFMZ-TV Online

EASD OKs retirement of 11 longtime employees

EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors on Thursday accepted, regretfully, retirements from teachers and district professionals whose commitment to the district totaled 329 years. The 11 professionals' careers ranged from 22 year to 38 years, leaving board members to comment on their appreciation of...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Chester County man

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station, is looking for a missing Chester County man. Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Caldwell of East Nottingham Township, Chester County has been reported missing. Caldwell was last seen on Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in...
lvpnews.com

Retired NASD teacher urges school board to honor history

The roots of the Friendship Tree reach back centuries in East Allen Township. The Route 329 elementary school and education center, proposed on a 90-acre site at Seemsville Road, could tell a Friendship Tree of history, according to a retired Northampton Area High School teacher. “I want to look at...
sauconsource.com

Salisbury Grad, Now a St. Luke’s Med Student, Gains Confidence Volunteering

“Tuesday evenings are the best part of my week,” said Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine student Hannah Kahn. That’s when Kahn, a 2015 graduate of Salisbury High School, volunteers for Laundry on Linden at the Family Wash Day laundromat in downtown Allentown, getting hands-on experience to complement the book learning, case studies, exams and other rigors that are part of her intensive physician training.
buckscountyherald.com

Quakertown Community School District to hire “floater teachers”

Hoping to avoid teacher shortages and the educational disruptions they cause, the Quakertown Community School District recently approved new positions for what it’s calling “floater teachers.”. “We’re going to have a teacher shortage,” the district’s superintendent, Bill Harner, told the school board recently. “It’s time to “start thinking...
sanatogapost.com

Vehicle Part Stolen at Moyer Lumber Kutztown Yard

KUTZTOWN PA – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vandalized vehicle at the Kutztown location of A.D. Moyer Lumber sometime during the week preceding Thursday (Jan. 26), Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. The company also operates at properties in Gilbertsville, where it...
WFMZ-TV Online

Two bank branches set to close in Easton area

Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
