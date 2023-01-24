Read full article on original website
Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day
HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
These Bucks County Elementary Schools are Considered to be Some of the Best in Pennsylvania
Considered to have some of the best schools in the state, Niche has released a list of several Bucks County schools widely renowned. The list ranked some of the best school in the state, with an emphasis on elementary schools. When it comes to early education, Bucks County has some of the best there is.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem, Northampton superintendents push back against state audit, say data does not support tax insinuations
Pennsylvania's auditor general threw some jabs at two Lehigh Valley school districts and others on Wednesday, with a report claiming financial maneuvers and routine use of a tactic that allows districts to raise taxes above a state limit. Pa. auditor general: School districts shifted funds around in bid to raise...
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Central Bucks voters protest plan for redistricting voting regions for school board
More than 3,670 residents of the Central Bucks School District have signed a petition filed Friday in Bucks County Court opposing a plan to realign the district's voting regions. They want the court to consider instead a plan that would split district voters into three regions represented by three board members...
WFMZ-TV Online
EASD OKs retirement of 11 longtime employees
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors on Thursday accepted, regretfully, retirements from teachers and district professionals whose commitment to the district totaled 329 years. The 11 professionals' careers ranged from 22 year to 38 years, leaving board members to comment on their appreciation of...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Chester County man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station, is looking for a missing Chester County man. Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Caldwell of East Nottingham Township, Chester County has been reported missing. Caldwell was last seen on Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in...
lvpnews.com
Retired NASD teacher urges school board to honor history
The roots of the Friendship Tree reach back centuries in East Allen Township. The Route 329 elementary school and education center, proposed on a 90-acre site at Seemsville Road, could tell a Friendship Tree of history, according to a retired Northampton Area High School teacher. “I want to look at...
Claws clause: 2nd Lehigh Valley city is taking up a ban on declawing cats
Easton proposes to become the second Lehigh Valley city to ban declawing of cats, under an ordinance discussed last week by the city council. The Allentown City Council last Nov. 16 unanimously passed a similar prohibition, proposed by Mayor Matt Tuerk’s office. Tuerk signed the bill into law Nov. 18, and it took effect 10 days later.
5 Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pennsylvania
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in P, and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Pennsylvania ‘Robot Man’ walks city’s streets ‘just going along for the ride’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
This Bucks County Middle School Will Be Reopening After a $54 Million Renovation, Expansion Project
The reopened school will be a welcome addition to the school district's locations. After a healthy amount of funds went into a renovation project, a middle school in Bucks County is scheduled to reopen very soon. Benjamin Franklin Middle School, a part of the Bristol Township School District, has announced...
sauconsource.com
Salisbury Grad, Now a St. Luke’s Med Student, Gains Confidence Volunteering
“Tuesday evenings are the best part of my week,” said Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine student Hannah Kahn. That’s when Kahn, a 2015 graduate of Salisbury High School, volunteers for Laundry on Linden at the Family Wash Day laundromat in downtown Allentown, getting hands-on experience to complement the book learning, case studies, exams and other rigors that are part of her intensive physician training.
buckscountyherald.com
Quakertown Community School District to hire “floater teachers”
Hoping to avoid teacher shortages and the educational disruptions they cause, the Quakertown Community School District recently approved new positions for what it’s calling “floater teachers.”. “We’re going to have a teacher shortage,” the district’s superintendent, Bill Harner, told the school board recently. “It’s time to “start thinking...
sanatogapost.com
Vehicle Part Stolen at Moyer Lumber Kutztown Yard
KUTZTOWN PA – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vandalized vehicle at the Kutztown location of A.D. Moyer Lumber sometime during the week preceding Thursday (Jan. 26), Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. The company also operates at properties in Gilbertsville, where it...
PA Fish & Boat Commission Authorizes Grant to Remove Spring Garden Dam on Neshaminy Creek in Newtown
The Neshaminy Creek will soon see a change made by the commission. Bucks County will soon see a change to one of its bodies of water as state authorities move to make changes to the environment. Staff writers from Explore Venango wrote about the impact on local waterways. During its...
abc27.com
Affordable housing units for disadvantaged seniors is opening soon in Lancaster
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Community Basics Inc. announced earlier this week that the new affordable housing units called the Saxony Ridge Apartments are set to have their grand opening on Feb. 3, 2023. Construction of the Saxony Ridge Apartments broke ground back August 2021, and was constructed by EG...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area
Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
