Hanna City, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police take murder suspect, two others into custody

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have taken a second suspect into custody concerning the murder of 15-year-old Merian Smith. The 18-year-old murder suspect was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and unlawful possession of a handgun under 21.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man charged with Grooming, woman charged with Burglary, in separate grand jury cases

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury met this week, and filed charges in a number of cases. Among them, Aaron Cornwell (pictured above), 30, was charged with a Class-4 Felony count of Grooming. The indictment accuses Cornwell — who was originally arrested December 14th — of trying to start a sexual relationship with someone believed to be a child named “Emma” last November 28th. Cornwell was trying to do that via an internet profile.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police arrest juveniles in two separate cases

PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles were arrested in two separate incidents in Peoria within the past 24 hours. Police say a 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday at around 5:40 P.M. in the area of East Ravine and North Peoria Avenues on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Handgun Under 21, and Obstructing/Resisting Police.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Coroner identifies victim of Thursday morning crash on I-74

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning, after being involved in a crash on her way to work. Coroner Jamie Harwood says Amanda Matuszyk died Thursday morning from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Harwood adds she was employed as a Patient...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria teen arrested for possession of handgun

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a teen on gun-related charges Wednesday. The 15-year-old was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21 and obstructing/resisting police. Officers initially approached two juveniles near Ravine and Peoria Avenues at approximately 5:40 p.m....
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Galesburg woman dies in weather-related wreck on Interstate 74

A 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Peoria County. According to a social media post by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, the woman was driving east in the right hand lane between the Brimfield and Kickapoo exits. The accident report indicates the...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

WATCH: The many mugshots of Tyler Massengill

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man charged with being the Planned Parenthood arsonist has a lengthy rap-sheet and the mugshots to prove it. Peoria County court records show Massengill is on probation for aggravated assault and criminal trespass to a residence. He also served time in prison for theft in 2016.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Planned Parenthood arson suspect has extensive criminal history

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe man accused of the Planned Parenthood arson in Peoria on January 15 has an extensive criminal history dating back 20 years, court and jail records show. Tyler Massengill has been arrested more than 25 times in Peoria County. Peoria County court records show...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
25newsnow.com

Galesburg woman dead after Thursday morning crash involving semi

PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Galesburg woman is dead after an early Thursday crash on Interstate 74 in Peoria County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Illinois State Police discovered the crash between mile markers 78 and 79 at around 6:38 a.m. Reports indicate the vehicle driven by...
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Man indicted for allegedly fracturing child’s skull

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A grand jury indicted a Hanna City man Tuesday, who is accused of fracturing his young child’s skull. 21-year-old Alexander King faces one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery. Court documents allege King struck or squeezed the less than...
HANNA CITY, IL
25newsnow.com

Five injured after multi-vehicle crash in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Weather is to blame for a multiple vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive in Peoria, that left five people injured. It happened around 1:45 PM Friday near the Route 6 Intersection. That is near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Jamie Snow's lawyers to copy VHS tapes in evidence review

Lawyers for Jamie Snow will begin what is expected to be a lengthy process of reviewing and copying 100 VHS cassette tapes next week as part of his ongoing effort to clear his name of murder charges in the 1991 shooting death of William Little. Chicago defense lawyer Karl Leonard...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen arrested after crashing stolen car, toppling utility pole

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested one of two suspects after a witness reported a car crash into and topple an Ameren utility pole early Thursday morning. According to a press release, officers were called to the 300 block of E. Virginia just before 1:30 a.m. in response to a single vehicle crash with a pole. A witness told officers that two males were seen fleeing the scene.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home damaged by fire overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — The cause of a fire in Peoria overnight remains under investigation. The fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. Friday at a home near the corner of W. Millman and S. Blaine Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling says crews arrived to find smoke coming from the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE- Man taken into custody regarding Peoria Heights shots fired incident

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.) — Peoria Heights Police have made one arrest in connection to a shots fired incident on Tuesday. A man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge, possession of a firearm with no FOID, possession of ammunition with no FOID, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Knox County man found guilty of attempted murder

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– A Knox County jury found a man guilty of attempted first-degree murder. According to a Knox County Courthouse press release, Brandon Wilson was convicted in a March 3rd shooting last year in Galesburg. After a three-day trial, the jury deliberated for an hour before returning...
KNOX COUNTY, IL

