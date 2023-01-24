ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Secret Instagram Account: Millete Hearing Continues

By Phil Farrar, Eddie McCoven
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO - The preliminary hearing for the Chula Vista man accused of killing his missing wife continues.

On Monday a Chula Vista Police detective said he uncovered a uncovered a secret Instagram account Maya Millete used to communicate with an extra-marital lover. An investigator with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office says the day following Maya's disappearance on January 7, 2021, a work supervisor and relatives were trying to reach her husband Larry Millete throughout the day but his cell phone was turned off.

The hearing could wrap up Tuesday and the judge will then decide if there's enough evident to put Larry on trial for Maya's murder, though her body has never been found.

Watch the court proceedings live and get the latest on the hearing from reporting partner 10 News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1haJLn_0kPtLcf000
In this composite photo, Larry Millete (left) appears in court, accused of killing his wife. Maya Millete (right), Larry's wife, has been missing for two years. Photo: KGTV

Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
