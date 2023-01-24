Secret Instagram Account: Millete Hearing Continues

SAN DIEGO - The preliminary hearing for the Chula Vista man accused of killing his missing wife continues.

On Monday a Chula Vista Police detective said he uncovered a uncovered a secret Instagram account Maya Millete used to communicate with an extra-marital lover. An investigator with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office says the day following Maya's disappearance on January 7, 2021, a work supervisor and relatives were trying to reach her husband Larry Millete throughout the day but his cell phone was turned off.

The hearing could wrap up Tuesday and the judge will then decide if there's enough evident to put Larry on trial for Maya's murder, though her body has never been found.

