Horse Ranch still Reeling from Storm Damage

SAN DIEGO - The owner of a horse ranch in the South Bay still cleaning up after the recent storms caused major flooding near the border.

Jim Sandoval, owner of La Esperanza Ranch, told reporting partner 10 News he's out thousands of dollars in tools, equipment and feed for the horses. The waist-high flood waters contaminated the hay bails and saddles he had stored in sheds are still drying out.

Sandoval specializes in training horses that have been abused. Thankfully his horses and his dog survived the waste-high flood waters.

If you’d like to help Sandoval with getting his ranch back up and running, you can call him directly at (619) 902-1727.