ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Horse Ranch still Reeling from Storm Damage

By Eddie McCoven
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO - The owner of a horse ranch in the South Bay still cleaning up after the recent storms caused major flooding near the border.

Jim Sandoval, owner of La Esperanza Ranch, told reporting partner 10 News he's out thousands of dollars in tools, equipment and feed for the horses. The waist-high flood waters contaminated the hay bails and saddles he had stored in sheds are still drying out.

Sandoval specializes in training horses that have been abused. Thankfully his horses and his dog survived the waste-high flood waters.

If you’d like to help Sandoval with getting his ranch back up and running, you can call him directly at (619) 902-1727.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHI77_0kPtLbmH00
Jim Sandoval appears at his ranch near the border. Photo: KGTV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Woman rescued through window of Scripps Ranch home after giant tree falls on structure

SAN DIEGO — A woman had to be rescued and pulled through the window of her home after several giant trees fell atop Scripps Ranch homes Thursday morning. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were dispatched to the 10200 block of Caminito Covewood around 11:40 a.m. following reports several trees fell atop townhomes, possibly trapping a resident inside, according to Battalion Chief Josh Slatinsky with SDFD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Shocking Cliff Collapse onto Beach

A photographer captured the moment a huge section of a cliff collapsed and crashed onto a beach below. Filmmaker and photographer Kent Ameneyro recorded the incident that took place at Black’s Beach in La Jolla, San Diego in California at 13:29 on Friday. In the footage, a 250 feet...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Thousands of San Diegans Without Power; Downed Trees May Be to Blame

High winds blowing in from the desert in the latest round of Santa Anas may be to blame after thousands of homes all over San Diego County lost power on Thursday morning. San Diego County is currently under a wind advisory. Coastal communities and deserts will be under the advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday as northeast winds are slated to breeze by at 15-25 mph, with some isolated gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS warned that the high winds had the potential to lead to power outages.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman Taken to Hospital After Winds Causes Tree to Fall on Her

A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries after gusty winds caused a tree to fall on her in Balboa Park. Just before 8 a.m., near the intersection of Balboa Drive and El Prado, an 80- to 90-foot eucalyptus tree was uprooted and fell due to strong Santa Ana winds, and pinned the woman underneath it, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Family Reunites With Dog Found 8 Hours Away a Year After His Disappearance

A Chula Vista family got quite a fairy “tail” ending when they were reunited with their long-missing dog more than a year after its disappearance. “Muny” the French bulldog was a long way from home when he was found earlier this month by authorities in Northern California. His road to being reunited with his rightful family came with some unexpected occurrences that included being held for ransom and later abandoned in a car.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

3 People Burned In Propane Tank Explosion At Cubic HQ Event

A 5-gallon propane tank fueling a portable grill caught fire and exploded Thursday afternoon in Kearny Mesa, injuring three people, OnScene TV is reporting. The explosion happened about 12:45 Thursday during a corporate event held on a patio to welcome the new CEO of Cubic Corp. at the company’s Balboa Avenue headquarters in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?

SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes

The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy