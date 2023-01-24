The 70th PGA Merchandise Show is underway. Here is a look at some of the top equipment seen on the show floor:. A new addition to the e Series, the e9 is designed to deliver, in Bridgestone’s words, “extreme distance and maximum power on every shot.” Bridgestone worked on the new ball with World Long Drive players, who helped co-design the e9. As a result, the ball will be used at WLD events. The e9 is firmer than the average distance ball, but that’s just the outer region; the core is soft to help with spin control and a more consistent ball flight. Another thing that separates this ball from other Bridgestone balls is the dimple pattern, which features 330 dimples, just like the old B330 ball.

