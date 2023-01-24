ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS Sports

2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 3 on Friday

Live scores, updates and highlights from Round 3 of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Friday. In a tournament that features five of the top-10 players in the world, it is a relatively unknown who heads into the weekend with the lead at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Sam Ryder backed up his stellar 8-under start to reach 12 under. Good for a three-stroke edge over the field, the 32-year-old possesses the first 36-hole lead in his PGA Tour career with eyes on capturing his first victory come Saturday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sports

2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard, scores: Justin Thomas takes care of South Course as Jon Rahm stalls

Conditions were ideal on the cliffs of La Jolla Wednesday at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Without a breath of wind to deal with, players were able to attack pins at both the difficult South Course and accessible North Course. While Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, and Brent Grant took possession of the first-round lead courtesy of 8-under 64s on the North Course, it was bigger name in Justin Thomas who took control of the tournament.
The Associated Press

Reed fares better than McIlroy after delayed start in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Patrick Reed fared better than Rory McIlroy after some pre-tournament friction as the Dubai Desert Classic got off to a wet start Thursday with only 11 players managing to finish their weather-affected first rounds. Play only began at the European tour event after...
Golf Channel

Seen at the 70th PGA Merchandise Show: Titleist, Callaway highlight new equipment

The 70th PGA Merchandise Show is underway. Here is a look at some of the top equipment seen on the show floor:. A new addition to the e Series, the e9 is designed to deliver, in Bridgestone’s words, “extreme distance and maximum power on every shot.” Bridgestone worked on the new ball with World Long Drive players, who helped co-design the e9. As a result, the ball will be used at WLD events. The e9 is firmer than the average distance ball, but that’s just the outer region; the core is soft to help with spin control and a more consistent ball flight. Another thing that separates this ball from other Bridgestone balls is the dimple pattern, which features 330 dimples, just like the old B330 ball.
Golf.com

3 easy steps to hitting the perfect draw off the tee

Hitting the perfect draw on the golf course isn’t something every golfer just naturally picks up. It takes practice, focus and an understanding of the simple fundamentals to execute it perfectly. Whether you’re looking to hit a draw off the tee with your driver for a little extra distance,...

