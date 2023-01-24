Read full article on original website
SAN DIEGO – When Rickie Fowler reached out to Butch Harmon and asked him to take a look at his swing, the famed golf swing instructor, who had coached the 34-year-old Fowler during the most successful years of his career, admitted that he shared a thought with many of Fowler’s ardent fans: What took so long?
Live scores, updates and highlights from Round 3 of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Friday. In a tournament that features five of the top-10 players in the world, it is a relatively unknown who heads into the weekend with the lead at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Sam Ryder backed up his stellar 8-under start to reach 12 under. Good for a three-stroke edge over the field, the 32-year-old possesses the first 36-hole lead in his PGA Tour career with eyes on capturing his first victory come Saturday.
Conditions were ideal on the cliffs of La Jolla Wednesday at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Without a breath of wind to deal with, players were able to attack pins at both the difficult South Course and accessible North Course. While Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, and Brent Grant took possession of the first-round lead courtesy of 8-under 64s on the North Course, it was bigger name in Justin Thomas who took control of the tournament.
A legal battle to determine whether LIV golfers can still compete in DP World Tour events including the Ryder Cup continues to wage on, but in the meantime, Nick Faldo took on the role of judge and jury to deliver a swifter decision. In an interview with Jamie Weir on...
The debate over whether LIV Golf players should be eligible to play in the 2023 Ryder Cup continues to rage, and now one of the European side’s most prolific participants has added his two cents. Rory McIlroy, a Ryder Cup veteran and leader for the European side, has been...
According to Seminole’s president, Jimmy Dunne, the event will be reserved for PGA Tour players.
Communications chief Jonathan Grella the latest high-profile departure from LIV Golf just ahead of second season
In his latest notes from around the tours, Alex Miceli previews Jordan Spieth's busy schedule, Sam Ryder's Farmers' chances and the big week for LIV golfers in Dubai.
Max Homa is the golf Twitter GOAT. If you have a different opinion, you’re wrong. On Wednesday, he dropped another gem, this time referencing the Rory McIlroy/Patrick Reed tee-throwing incident that lit the social media world ablaze Wednesday morning. Reed was caught on video throwing a tee at the...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Patrick Reed fared better than Rory McIlroy after some pre-tournament friction as the Dubai Desert Classic got off to a wet start Thursday with only 11 players managing to finish their weather-affected first rounds. Play only began at the European tour event after...
The 70th PGA Merchandise Show is underway. Here is a look at some of the top equipment seen on the show floor:. A new addition to the e Series, the e9 is designed to deliver, in Bridgestone’s words, “extreme distance and maximum power on every shot.” Bridgestone worked on the new ball with World Long Drive players, who helped co-design the e9. As a result, the ball will be used at WLD events. The e9 is firmer than the average distance ball, but that’s just the outer region; the core is soft to help with spin control and a more consistent ball flight. Another thing that separates this ball from other Bridgestone balls is the dimple pattern, which features 330 dimples, just like the old B330 ball.
Hitting the perfect draw on the golf course isn’t something every golfer just naturally picks up. It takes practice, focus and an understanding of the simple fundamentals to execute it perfectly. Whether you’re looking to hit a draw off the tee with your driver for a little extra distance,...
