If you’re located on the East Coast (or anywhere the temperature dips below 50, for that matter) I’m guessing your footwear ratio looks something like this: 30% sneakers; 30% flats; 30% boots; 10% sandals. Because, really, you only have roughly 90 days out of the year to bare your toes before it’s time to usher in your trusty cold-weather shoes — or, at least, that’s what you probably thought. But what if I told you that you could continue wearing your favorite strappy pairs in the winter? Hear me out: Your mindset will completely change once you learn how to wear open-toe shoes and tights. (Even in mid-January? You bet!)

1 DAY AGO