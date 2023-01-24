ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 4500 block of South 6th Street around 9:15 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man dies in Irish Hill neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Irish Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening. Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. When...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man, woman shot at while in their car on Manslick Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman are recovering from injuries they sustained in a shooting in Louisville's Hazelwood neighborhood on Thursday night. The two victims were in a car in a business' parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road when someone began shooting at them from outside the car, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SWAT situation at Jeffersonville apartment complex, man arrested

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced new investments in the city to help combat homelessness and provide more affordable housing. Brides panic after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Bridal Suite of Louisville filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Tuesday. Bardstown PD donates confiscated grow lamps to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shooting in Russell neighborhood leaves teen injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An elementary and high school in the Russell neighborhood was put on an increased security level after Metro Police reported shots fired in the neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday. In their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire

JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The three people who were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Jennings County have been identified. Christopher Hermann, Angela Lyons and her son, Jimmy Lyons, died due to smoke inhalation according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came in around 5:30...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy