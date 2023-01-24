Read full article on original website
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 4500 block of South 6th Street around 9:15 p.m.
Louisville theatre company 'heartbroken' after colleague killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville theatre company is mourning the loss of a staff member who was killed in a shooting near the building Thursday afternoon. The victim was found shot to death in the 500 block of Cooper Street, which is in the Irish Hill neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Mother of man shot, killed in Taylor Berry says he was turning life around before incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville mom is still looking for answers two months after her son was gunned down in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. It happened the day after Thanksgiving 2022 in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. According to Louisville Metro Police, 52-year-old Corey Parker of Louisville was...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Irish Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening. Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. When...
Man, woman shot at while in their car on Manslick Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman are recovering from injuries they sustained in a shooting in Louisville's Hazelwood neighborhood on Thursday night. The two victims were in a car in a business' parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road when someone began shooting at them from outside the car, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Amount of evidence delays case against teens accused of bus stop shooting
The two boys accused of killing two other teenagers will be in court again in March, after an initial hearing on Friday.
29-year-old wanted on drug charges arrested after short standoff in Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana police have arrested a 29-year-old man after a short standoff on Thursday. It was one of two standoffs in the city that day. Indiana State Police said they were investigating the whereabouts of Jerome Miller, of Jeffersonville, for a felony warrant related to possession of meth in Harrison County.
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced new investments in the city to help combat homelessness and provide more affordable housing. Brides panic after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Bridal Suite of Louisville filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Tuesday. Bardstown PD donates confiscated grow lamps to...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Irish Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening. Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. When...
LMPD ‘prepared’ for possible protests after Memphis bodycam footage is released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are preparing to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. The officers, all of whom are Black, were charged Thursday with murder and...
Louisville teen arrested for shooting man walking his dog in Taylor Berry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teen is facing charges after he confessed to robbing and shooting a stranger who was walking their dog in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Deshaun Jackson, 18, has been charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in connection to the incident. According to Jackson's arrest...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man on home incarceration was accused by police of trying to bring drugs into the jail. On Thursday, officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said 20-year-old Trey Smith was brought to LMDC following his court appearance. Smith’s parole was revoked after he was...
Principal describes 'possible drug problem' inside Louisville middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police spoke with students at one Jefferson County middle school on Friday in response to a possible drug problem within the school, according to an internal email from the school's principal. The email, provided to WHAS11 by an anonymous employee at Conway Middle School,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is back in jail after allegedly sewing drugs into his clothing before a court hearing. In a release, Metro Corrections says Trey Smith was on home incarceration, but he was in court on Thursday to revoke his parole after he was charged with possessing drugs inside the jail in Aug. 2022.
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor Case
Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night during a protest over the Kentucky grand jury’s decision earlier in the day that none of the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will be held accountable.
LMPD: Up to 3 people sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into building in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Valley Station Thursday according to officials. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a truck swiped another car which sent the truck crashing through the window of a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a truck crashed through the front of a fast food restaurant in Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police Department said around 6:40 p.m. they received reports of a vehicle crashing into a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway.
Shooting in Russell neighborhood leaves teen injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An elementary and high school in the Russell neighborhood was put on an increased security level after Metro Police reported shots fired in the neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday. In their...
Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire
JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The three people who were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Jennings County have been identified. Christopher Hermann, Angela Lyons and her son, Jimmy Lyons, died due to smoke inhalation according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came in around 5:30...
Police arrest boyfriend of woman killed in Breckenridge Lane shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested after a woman was shot and killed just south of Hikes Point. Police say the victim was his girlfriend and the couple had a 2-month old child. Brendan Bell, 21, was charged with murder (domestic violence) and receiving stolen property, according to...
