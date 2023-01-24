Michael Carbonaro comes to Prairie Knights

FORT YATES, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Prairie Knights Casino and Resort announced that there will be a Michael Carbonaro show coming on Saturday, March 11.

According to a news release, the show will be in the Pavilion Event Center at 7:30 p.m. on March 11.

Michael Carbonaro is a performing magician who is best known for hidden-camera magic and comedy TV series.

The TV series is on HBO Max and is called The Carbonaro Effect and has over 100 episodes.

His show will showcase a signature blend of humor and charisma, along with inventive illusions.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will range in price from $25 to $59 depending on seat location. Tickets are only sold at the casino or on the casino’s website .

